Early learning center to open at Bassett Church

Little Angels Early Learning Center, LLC announced on Thursday that it would be opening next week in Bassett.

In conjunction with Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, the center will provide services for children between the ages of 3 and 5 beginning Monday.

The facility will be located in the church at 120 Old Bassett Heights Road in Bassett and will operate from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Jenna Adams, a 2021 graduate of Bassett High School and Patrick & Henry Community College, will be the director of Little Angels. She is scheduled to graduate from Longwood University in the spring with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a minor in early childhood education.

Enrollment is now open.

For more information, Adams may be reached at 276-224-8401, and Business Manager Cindy Adams is available at 276-618-4834.