East Coast Horseshoeing School reopened by former student of original owner

A local landmark, Danny Ward’s old horseshoeing school, has reopened — under one of Ward’s former students.

Joey White opened East Coast Horseshoeing School at 51 Ward Road on Aug. 15 and has had two groups of students since then.

The school used to be owned by Danny Ward, whose sister, Jessie Ward, was left the property after he died in March 2018. She said the school had been rebuilt after a fire that that had happened years ago.

Her decision to sell was mainly because she wouldn’t have been able to run it all by herself and rather than having the property fall into disrepair, Ward sold it to White in 2020. White had attended the school is the 1990s and was a farrier for years.

White was born in Salisbury, Maryland, and his wife, Ann Hope White, is from Dry Fork in Pittsylvania County. They met while they were both attending Averett University. After horseshoeing on the road for many years, they bought the school to get a change in pace.

“We used to be gone two or three weeks at a time,” White said. “That’s why we bought this place.” The school lets White share his experience and all that he learned, both tips and mistakes, with his students and just pass on the knowledge that he has gained over the years.

“I want to teach them from the mistakes that I’ve made … and then I want them to grow from stuff that’s made me successful,” White said. “It’s [horseshoeing] been very good to me … I want to teach them how to shoe horses and make money and have a good life … there’s nothing like being self-employed.”

Owning and running the school “is awesome,” White said. “I really, truly love it. I really have a passion for shoeing horses. It gets in your blood … I’m really enjoying the teaching part of it, and I’ve had a lot of folks come in here that are willing, and you’re going to get out of it what you put into it.”

While White teaches the classes, his wife does the behind-the-scenes work that helps the business run smoothly.

The school operates on an 8-week schedule and it is now in their second class session since opening. Classes go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The school offers living quarters for students who don’t live in the area.

On the first day of class, students are taught about the equipment and tools they will be using. Each student receives a set of tools that are covered in the cost of tuition, which is $7,500. Boarding, if needed, is an additional $600.

The tools provided are: shoeing box, hoof stand, driving hammer, clinch block, apron, knife, rounding hammer, nippers, clinchers, shoe puller, clinch cutter, nail puller, rasp, hoof gauge and divider.

The school has separate dorms for men and women with living spaces and bathrooms and common eating and social areas. They are in the same building as the school, forges, practice equipment and office. The property also has horse stalls for when people bring in their horses and three different pastures where the students will learn horsemanship—or how to interact and deal with horses, how to watch a horse move and diagnose lameness.

The students also go one “field trips” where they travel to the horses instead of them being brought into the school. “My main focus here is getting them under as many horses as we can,” White said.

Students learn all about horse anatomy with charts hung up on the walls around the main building and 3D diagrams of actual horse hooves that have been preserved. This allows students to see inside of a horse’s foot and know what they’ll be working with.

The school has a class size cap of 12 students per 8-week session and is certified by State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Once the students have completed the course, White said, the school makes the best effort to set up someone for them to “ride with” to further learn the ropes of horseshoeing.

Once this session of classes is complete, there will be a short break over the holidays and then school will start back up again with a class on Jan. 9. For more information visit eastcoasthorseshoeingschool.com, Eastcoast_horseshoeing_School on Instagram, Eastcoasthorseshoeingschool on Facebook or call White at 443-235-0764.