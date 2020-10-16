Eastman named one of the most sustainable managed companies in the world

The Wall Street Journal has named a company with operations in Martinsville as one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world.

“Eastman is celebrating our centennial anniversary this year, and to build on that century of success, we’re leveraging our ability to change and adapt to deliver sustainable solutions for a world that is moving faster and is facing difficult, long-term challenges,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “As a material innovation company, it is our responsibility to step up and use our unique skills and expertise to help address challenges that include climate change and the global waste crisis.”

Eastman manufactures performance films in Martinsville, a key innovation of the company. The film is used as high-performance window tint for residential and commercial use and paint protection for automotive applications.

“We also work with Patrick Henry Community College on the Center for Advanced Film Manufacturing,” Eastman Corporate Communications Representative Brad Lifford said. “In this year of the pandemic, the Eastman Foundation - as part of a $1 million grant program to help our communities - has awarded two grants to Henry County Schools for its summer meal program and also a grant to Martinsville City Schools to assist with purchasing PPE to protect students and staff.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}