Eastman named one of the most sustainable managed companies in the world

The Wall Street Journal has named a company with operations in Martinsville as one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world.
“Eastman is celebrating our centennial anniversary this year, and to build on that century of success, we’re leveraging our ability to change and adapt to deliver sustainable solutions for a world that is moving faster and is facing difficult, long-term challenges,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “As a material innovation company, it is our responsibility to step up and use our unique skills and expertise to help address challenges that include climate change and the global waste crisis.”
Eastman manufactures performance films in Martinsville, a key innovation of the company. The film is used as high-performance window tint for residential and commercial use and paint protection for automotive applications.
“We also work with Patrick Henry Community College on the Center for Advanced Film Manufacturing,” Eastman Corporate Communications Representative Brad Lifford said. “In this year of the pandemic, the Eastman Foundation - as part of a $1 million grant program to help our communities - has awarded two grants to Henry County Schools for its summer meal program and also a grant to Martinsville City Schools to assist with purchasing PPE to protect students and staff.”
Support Local Journalism
Eastman also donated film to PHCC this year to print face shields for health care providers and has partnered with The Harvest Foundation in the creation of the MathElites program, a collaborative project that provides professional development for selected elementary, middle and high school math teachers in local school systems.
The list of 100 most sustainable managed companies in the world was published on Oct. 12 and is based on analysis by the Journal's experts on how well companies perform across a range of sustainability analytics, including environment, innovation and the workplace.
The Wall Street Journal reviewed more than 5,500 publicly traded companies around the world to arrive at the top 100 that are most sustainably managed. Out of those 5,500, Eastman is ranked No. 90 and was one of only three U.S.-based companies in the chemicals sector on the list.
Each year, Eastman publishes its goals and progress across a range of sustainability criteria, including sustainability of its portfolio, environmental performance and social impact, in an annual sustainability report.
“We are publishing our 2020 sustainability report in November, and we look forward to that with great anticipation,” said Steve Crawford, chief technology and sustainability officer. “We’ll announce new Eastman sustainability goals as part of the report, and those goals – on areas that include climate and materials circularity – are the most aggressive and far-reaching in the company’s 100-year history.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.