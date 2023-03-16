The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a new Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) food stamp scam.

The scammers are sending to victims text messages that say the victim's food stamp card has been locked and in order to have it unlocked, he or she must call a phone number, a release stated.

When the victim calls the number, he or she is prompted by a recording to enter the card number and the PIN number to the card, the release stated.

After the victim enters the requested information, the recording indicates the card has been reactivated, when in reality, the scammers have obtained what they need to fraudulently remove funds from the victim's card, the release stated.

News of the scam comes just three days after the Martinsville and Henry County sheriff's offices warned the public of a jury duty scam in which people in the area were receiving phone calls from a person demanding payment of a fee to avoid going to jail for missing jury duty.

Scammers in the jury duty scam posed as deputies and made threats of arrests to victims unless the person targeted paid a fine immediately by telephone.

Citizens should always be hesitant to provide personal information over the telephone and through text messages. The Henry County Sheriff's Office tries to keep the public informed on what types of scams are taking place and reminds citizens most scams originate from outside the United States, a release from the Sheriff's Office states.

If you question a phone call or text message, the release states, you should contact law enforcement before acting on the instructions.

Anyone having information regarding these or any other scams in the area is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.