EDC's Visitor Center to close

The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will close, effective Feb. 25.

The center and shop, located on the ground floor of the Building on Baldwin (New College Institute), "has seen a substantial decrease in foot traffic over the past four years to an average of less than two guests per day," states a press release from the Economic Development Corporation, which operates it.

Until it closes, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays for people to pick up brochures or shop.

“We have seen changing trends in how people access destination information for some time,” said Mark Heath, the EDC’s President & CEO, in the release, “but everything changed in the spring of 2020 when the world was hit with COVID-19. From that point until now, virtually all information is accessed on-line through numerous platforms including websites, social media, and e-newsletters.”

The closing of the center is "a key component of the Tourism realignment," the release states.

Going forward, a primary focus will be to work more closely with key destination attractions such as the Martinsville Speedway, Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Smith River Sports Complex, Piedmont Arts, Philpott Lake, the Bassett Historical Center, Blue Ridge Airport and the Spencer Penn Centre, the release states.

In addition to ongoing promotion via the EDC’s Tourism website (VisitMartinsville.com) and numerous social media platforms, the new approach includes the possibility of a ‘mobile’ visitor center to be placed at major destinations during events, and kiosks - both stationary and web-based - at major locations.

“In addition to these changes, Tourism staff will work diligently with our local partners to enhance our capacity to draw out of town visitors,” said Sarah Hodges, the EDC’s Director of Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation Tourism and Talent Development. “These efforts will include the recruitment of new lodging properties, expansion of our trails system, and beautification and redevelopment support in Uptown Martinsville.”

“Staff has done a tremendous job of constantly evaluating our overall Tourism efforts, said Larry Ryder, EDC Board Chair. “I’m confident this realignment will pay dividends for the Martinsville-Henry County Tourism program going forward.”

