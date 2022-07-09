Education briefs: Dr. Susheela Shanta joins NCI; Naomi Hairston, Shyanne Helms and Madeline Laucella earn academic honors

NCI staff

New College Institute has hired Dr. Susheela Shanta as the new Coordinator of K12 Programs & Institutional Data. This position at NCI will work with the current team and network of partners in offering student support services, industry partnerships, community outreach and pipeline development services.

Shanta has 33 years of experience in community service, including numerous awards for community development projects and as a STEM educator. Susheela was engaged for 20 years in community planning and development in cities in Pennsylvania, and later in Virginia towns engaging in community development through designing, financing and managing construction of adaptive re-use of historic and/or underutilized properties to create affordable housing for families and seniors.

Over the last 13 years Shanta has directed and taught in the engineering program at the Governor’s STEM Academy of Roanoke County and was appointed by former Gov. Ralph Northam in 2021 to the Virginia Governor’s STEM Education Advisory Board.

Shanta stated in a press release that she is “looking forward to learning and contributing my expertise to efforts through NCI that provide more STEM focused education, training, and career opportunities to youth in the region.”

Shanta has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from India (1984), a master’s degree in Urban Planning (1989) from the SUNY Buffalo, N.Y., and a doctoral degree (2017) in Integrative STEM Education from Virginia Tech.

Hollins University

Hollins University announces its dean's list for spring 2022. Students on the list must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.

Naomi Hairston of Bassett, Shyanne Helms of Bassett and Madeline Laucella of Rocky Mount all were named to the dean's list.