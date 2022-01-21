Education briefs

Cooper recognized

Patrick Henry Elementary Principal Cameron Cooper was one of four principals in the state to be recognized by the Virginia Department of Education's Office of School Quality (OSQ).

The OSQ's "Shout Outs for Leaders" recognized "leadership of student achievement and growth in student outcomes through Coaching Conversations," an announcement from OSQ states.

“By utilizing collaborative planning meetings for discussions, we can pull expertise and ideas from multiple people to overcome challenges, build capacity and increase student outcomes," Cooper stated in a press release. "One important piece to having effective coaching conversations is knowing your staff and how to support them. Without that relationship, no conversation would be effective.”

“As a district coordinator, I am excited to see Mrs. Cooper in many of the collaborative planning sessions that I attend with the teachers at Patrick Henry,” said Martinsville City Public Schools District Coordinator Cary Wright, who had nominated her, in the release. “Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.”

“Ms. Cooper is truly an instructional leader and works to make certain that all students have equitable access to a rigorous and enriching education in a supportive environment,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing. “She works to ensure that her staff has the support and resources they need to provide this.”

“Ms. Cooper is an excellent professional who cares greatly about her students, families, and staff members,” said MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley. “She is a wonderful model for administrators.”

Seventh-graders interview mayor

Martinsville Middle School seventh-graders recently interviewed Mayor Kathy Lawson about the role of mayor in the community.

To Ky'Asia Keen's question on balancing responsibilities, Lawson responded that time management and being organized are key.

Nicoli Hodge asked her about being the first female mayor of the city. Lawson said she served in the role from 2008-2010 and again since January 2021. Before she was elected, she said, there only had been two women on City Council.

Answering Ariyana Nowlin's questions about qualities a mayor needs, Lawson talked about being involved in events all across the city.

Other students who asked questions were Caden Martin, Miracle Grogan, Jordan Foster, Olivia Turner, Aniyah Millner, Kita Hodge, Tristan Niblett, Kavia Brim, Karter Wimbush, Keira Tatum, Amya Richardson and Serenity Bradshaw.

The students will use information from that interview to help them in writing entries for the Virginia Municipal League’s “If I Were Mayor” essay contest.

Scholarships

The J.T. – Minnie Maude Charitable Trust is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Scholarships are available for traditional and non-traditional students who are pursuing certificates, diplomas or associate, bachelor or graduate degrees.

Students must be US citizens who currently reside in and who have resided in the Virginia counties of Halifax, Henry, Pittsylvania and the North Carolina counties of Caswell and Rockingham (including all towns or cities located within these 5 counties), for a minimum of 12 consecutive months at the time of application.

The deadline for application for non-traditional is Tuesday, and the deadline for traditional is April 7. Complete guidelines, requirements, deadline dates and the application are available at the Trust’s web site www.jtmm.org.

For more information, contact the J.T. – Minnie Maude Charitable Trust at 434-797-3330.

Dean's list

Matthew Amos of Stuart has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's dean's list for grades earned during the fall quarter. Students named to the dean's list have grade point averages of at least 3.5.