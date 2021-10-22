 Skip to main content
12 awarded P&HCC Scholars designation
PH Scholars Group 2021

Distinguished 2021 P&HCC Scholars are (front, from left) Gracen Edwards, Abingdon Nations, Madison Denny, Mackenzie Belcher, Julianna Overby, Michelle Hudson, (back) Arthur Dawson, Jordan Haas, Jasmine Taylor, Caleb Murphy, Martin Morse and (not pictured) Samantha Tankersley.

 Holly Kozelsky

Patrick & Henry Community College has announced its latest P&HCC Scholars.

As one of the highest honors P&HCC offers students, the Patrick & Henry Scholar distinction covers tuition, textbooks and fees for up to two years of study at the college. P&HCC Scholars are selected for their strong academic and leadership potential through a highly competitive process. This years’ recipients are graduates of Patrick County High School with grade point averages of 3.7 or higher.

They are Mackenzie Belcher, Arthur Dawson, Madison Denny, Gracen Edwards, Jordan Haas, Michelle Hudson, Martin Morse, Caleb Murphy, Abingdon Nations, Julianna Overby, Samantha Tankersley, and Jasmine Taylor.

For those interested in applying for the next cohort of Patrick & Henry Scholars, visit www.patrickhenry.edu. Applicants must be current high school seniors from Patrick County, Martinsville or Henry County with a high school GPA of 3.0 or greater and must be planning to start at P&HCC in Fall 2022. The online application opens on February 1, 2022.

