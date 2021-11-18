150 complete P&HCC workforce training programs

Between the Fall of 2020 and Fall 2021, 150 students from a dozen programs completed short-term workforce training at Patrick & Henry Community College. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually over Facebook Live on Nov. 9. These short-term workforce programs are designed to prepare graduates for employment by providing them with industry-recognized credentials.
Certified Billing and Coding Specialist
Spring 2021: Djuana Buchanan, Joi Dandridge, Schenita Dillard, Twyla Dillard, Tiffany Foley, Elizabeth Earhart, Lisa Eggleston, Kayla Galyean, Layla Hanks, Tuesday Hairston, Kyle Harris, Catharine Hayes, Ebony Hunt, Kimbry’L Martin, Sandra Martin, Debra Morgan, Brenda Peters, Rachel Phillips, Courtney Prillaman, Debra Ross, Tracey Thomas, India Valentine-Robinson, Sheraye Roy, Amanda Schoonmaker, Tyeshia Thomas, Bridget Williams, Lea Wingfield, Brenda Woods, Lateka Wooten and Holly Zimmerman
Certified Medical Assistant
Fall 2020: Albana Bela, Sara Belle, Sharon Belle, Jolonda Gravely, LaTrena Harris, Donna Jackson, Aaron Johnson, Angelia Jones, Tara Jones-Carter, Di'Nesha Martin, Carla Morales-Coronilla, Carrie Painter, Misty Thompson, Sara Turner, Frances Williams, Rosa Wood and Kari Lawson.
Spring 2021: Tyanna Artis, Alexis Brim, Colleen Callahan, Jasmyn Carter, Catina Clemons, Kaylah Dillard, Brea Draper, Mekeia Giles, Alexus Hodge-Pilson, Ashley Hodges, Britney Manns, Anasia Martin, Noel Roberson, Chambry Scales, Donna Smith, Valery Smith, Cheryl Stephens, Tammi Tatum, Ashley Vazquez and DiNeshia Walton.
Certified Nurse Aide
Spring 2020: Amanda Barker Cobbs, Kimberly Brandon, Susan Penn and Amina Hairston.
Commercial Driver’s License
Spring 2021: John Hairston.
Festo Industry 4.0
Summer 2020: Phillip Cardwell, Joseph Fain, Justin Ingram, Michael Johnson, Timothy Shoup Jr, Thaddeus Smith IV and Jesus Yepez.
Heavy Equipment Operator
Spring 2021: Howard Brown, Jacob Heironimus, Kevin Martin, Stephen Powell, Jacob Richardson, Noah Shoaf, Mark Spangler, ShaQuan Williams and Wesley Hamm.
NCCER Core
Fall 2020: Dylan Light, Anthoney Manns, David Medrano and Stephen Powell.
Spring 2021: Howard Brown, Michael Cochran, Christopher Ellison, Joshua Fitzgerald, Wesley Hamm, Jacob Heironimus, Sarah Hodges Chevis Martin, Kevin Martin, Jacob Richardson, Noah Shoaf, Mark Spangle and ShaQuan Williams.
Online
Amber Foster, Whitney Jarrett, Matilda Pitzer, Anna Richardson, Valerie Croteau, Maksim Antipin, Rhonda Penn and Susan Lytle.
Pharmacy Tech
Spring 2021: Casey Wilson, James Turner, Takeshia Hairston, Robin Argueta, Kalitha Davis, Natalya Draper, Shaquiera Flood, Rontiah Hairston, Laci Kelly, Alicia Martinez, Isaac Reynolds, Glenisha Smith, Pamela Watkins, Olivia Wells and Amber Wimbish.
Phlebotomy Technician
Fall 2020: Jada Baker, Jasmine Elmore, Lakendal Gravely, Ophelia Griggs, Raven Hairston, Shemeka Jennings, Shikeie Price, Kiona Ross, Ieshell Stokes, Ashante Williamson and Wanda Jones.
Spring 2021: Ja'Vay Armstrong, Kelse Brooks, Alyssa Compton, Gabrielle Dean, Anya Fitzgerald, Alexandria Hagwood, Namarion Gravely, Chelsea Griffin, Tilphanie Joyce, Judith Mason, Kimberly Mason and Shekinah Spencer.
Plumbing Level 1
James Anthony, Christopher Ellison, Joshua Fitzgerald, DeRodney Flood and Dylan Light
Welding
Casey East, Jason Elgin, Jamie Foley, Raymond Hinds, Johnathon Hudson and Jonathan McHone.