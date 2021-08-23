2 Laurel Park Middle School students diagnosed with COVID-19

Two Laurel Park Middle School students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer informed families in an email on Monday.

The email said that the students were on school property on Friday and did have contact with others at the school. The positive tests were sent to the district on Monday, and those individuals directly affected were notified.

“The area(s) where the student visited are being deep cleaned and sanitized,” Strayer wrote in her email. “Those individuals with direct exposure were notified as soon as we knew of a possible exposure and are currently quarantining.”

Her email did not specify how many students or staff members are quarantining.

She did say the school would remain open – HCPS had to shut down individual schools during the brief period last fall when they tried to reopen – and officials would continue contact tracing for potential exposures.

“If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Virginia Department of Health will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact,” she said in the email.