2 Laurel Park Middle School students diagnosed with COVID-19

Two Laurel Park Middle School students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer informed families in an email on Monday.
The email said that the students were on school property on Friday and did have contact with others at the school. The positive tests were sent to the district on Monday, and those individuals directly affected were notified.
“The area(s) where the student visited are being deep cleaned and sanitized,” Strayer wrote in her email. “Those individuals with direct exposure were notified as soon as we knew of a possible exposure and are currently quarantining.”
Her email did not specify how many students or staff members are quarantining.
She did say the school would remain open – HCPS had to shut down individual schools during the brief period last fall when they tried to reopen – and officials would continue contact tracing for potential exposures.
“If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Virginia Department of Health will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact,” she said in the email.
This news comes in the second full week of classes as dozens of new cases of COVID-19 among students have been identified across the region during the ongoing surge brought on by the highly virulent delta virus and low vaccination rates.
Most students at LPMS are younger than the 12-year-old eligibility level to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which on Monday was given full approval by the Food & Drug Administration. Based on the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health, only 610 Henry County residents between the ages of 12 and 15 have received one shot of vaccine, and 698 are fully vaccinated.
Another case spike
VDH’s 3-day data release on Monday continued a grim picture of the spread of the virus across the state.
There were more than 7,000 new cases reported in the past 72 hours, as collected by 5 p.m. Sunday by VDH. And there were 188 new hospitalizations and 28 additional deaths.
The West Piedmont Health District – Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville — showed a remarkable 156 new cases, and there also were 10 new hospitalizations, although no deaths.
There were 61 new cases reported on both Saturday and Sunday, which are the highest single-day totals in the district since early February.
Henry County had nearly a third of those new cases – 51 – and seven of those hospitalizations.
Franklin County reported 58 of the new cases and two of the hospitalizations. Patrick County added 28 cases, and Martinsville added 19, along with the additional hospitalization.
The 7-day average of new cases now is at 48, and the 7-day average per 100,000 population is at 34.9.
Lagging vaccination
Vaccination rates for all ages across the district continue to lag state rates significantly. About 43.7% have had one shot, and 38.7% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide those averages are 63.1% and 55.8%, respectively. But 3 out of 4 adults in Virginia have received one shot, and better than 2 out of 3 are fully vaccinated.