2 Magna Vista students honored; Carlisle students chosen for rewards

Two Magna Vista students honored
Two Magna Vista High School students were accepted to attend the Virginia Boys State of the American Legion 2021, which will be June 20-26 at Radford University.
Anson C. Stanfield, the son of Tina Stanfield, and Corey M. Brandon, son of Charlene Brandon-Manns and the late Corey Brandon Sr., are juniors at MVHS.
The program, in its 78th year, is open to junior boys who have shown to possess and demonstrate characteristics of leadership.
Anson is a member of BETA Club, National Honor Society and National Honor Society of Technology. He plans to attend either the University of Maryland or North Carolina State and major in computer science or electronic engineering.
Corey has a 4.6 grade-point average is a member of BETA Club, National Honor Society, Piedmont Governors School, Warrior Tech Academy and The Harvest Foundation Youth Board. He plans to attend a 4year university and major in business, with an eye on real estate.
They were sponsored by the American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 after receiving a grant from the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Education Foundation.
Carlisle student in program
Rachel Adkins, a rising senior at Carlisle School, will participate in The National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering, an academic, and career-oriented development experience on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Adkins is the daughter of Liane Adkins of Spencer and the late Jerry F. Adkins. She has attended Carlisle since kindergarten and has a strong academic record. She twice has placed in the Piedmont Area Reading Council Young Writer’s Contest and was named Citizen of the Year in the ninth grade.
She will serve as a Junior Marshal at commencement this year, an academic honor reserved for the top eight juniors at Carlisle School.
She also plays volleyball, basketball, soccer, performs in Choir Club and is a member of the robotics team.
Eighth-grader wins college $$$
Carlisle eight-grader Destiny Johnson has been selected by the National Junior Honor Society as an Outstanding Achievement Award recipient. She will receive $500 in a 529 college savings account to be applied toward her higher education. Recipients for the award are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the five pillars of NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.
Destiny serves as a class representative on Carlisle’s Student Council, performs in the theater and choir program, is a talented artist, and this year she won the Scripps Spelling Bee for her grade. She is a member of the Martinsville/Henry County Chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers.
PHCC sets summer program
Patrick Henry Community College is registering students for its Summer Discovery Institute, an intensive college and career readiness camp designed specifically for high school students who will be advancing into Grades 9-12 next fall, to increase high school success and college admissions. SDI will take place June 14 through July 23, from 8:50 a.m. until 2 p.m. Orientation for students will be held on June 10. Registration is free, however, space is limited.
Applications and additional information for course registrations will be available at the information session or at https://form.jotform.com/211093653026146. For more information call: Call MHC After 3 at 276-656-5489 Opt. 1 or Opt. 3 or email mhcafter3-phcc@patrickhenry.edu Call Upward Bound at 276.656.5488 Opt. 1 or email upwardbound@patrickhenry.edu
Scholarship reminders
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at www.jtmm.org
Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric
cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit
