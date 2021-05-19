2 Magna Vista students honored; Carlisle students chosen for rewards

Rachel Adkins, a rising senior at Carlisle School, will participate in The National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering, an academic, and career-oriented development experience on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Adkins is the daughter of Liane Adkins of Spencer and the late Jerry F. Adkins. She has attended Carlisle since kindergarten and has a strong academic record. She twice has placed in the Piedmont Area Reading Council Young Writer’s Contest and was named Citizen of the Year in the ninth grade.

She will serve as a Junior Marshal at commencement this year, an academic honor reserved for the top eight juniors at Carlisle School.

She also plays volleyball, basketball, soccer, performs in Choir Club and is a member of the robotics team.

Eighth-grader wins college $$$

Carlisle eight-grader Destiny Johnson has been selected by the National Junior Honor Society as an Outstanding Achievement Award recipient. She will receive $500 in a 529 college savings account to be applied toward her higher education. Recipients for the award are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the five pillars of NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.