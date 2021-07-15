2 new principals and 2 assistant principals named in Henry County Public Schools

New principals were appointed Thursday morning for Laurel Park Middle School and Rich Acres Elementary in Henry County.
Two new assistant principals, at Bassett High School and Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, also were named in a rotation of personnel approved during a special closed-session meeting of the Henry County School Board.
Katrina Perry will be the new principal at Laurel Park Middle School, and Crystal Dixon was promoted to that role at Rich Acres Elementary School.
Perry has been a teacher and assistant principal and this past year was the principal at Rich Acres Elementary School.
“My heart is happy to be joining the Lancer family,” Perry said in a release from the school district. “As the new principal, I am looking forward to this opportunity where my passions can help to inspire teaching and learning, while building supportive and healthy relationships."
Dixon replaces her at Rich Acres Elementary School after having served most recently as assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. She also has been a teacher and instructional coach.
“I am excited to return to the elementary school I attended and work alongside staff, students and parents to continue the Buccaneer tradition of excellence,” Dixon said in the release. “I look forward to supporting the continued growth of every student as they strict to achieve foundational learning milestones.”
Kelsey Gardner replaces Dixon as assistant principal at FC Middle School. She was a reading specialist at Sanville Elementary School this past school year and has been a teacher since 2012.
“I am both honored and thrilled to be joining the Cavalier family,” Gardner said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire school community to continue supporting all students in knowledge and excellence.”
Anna Carlton was named assistant principal at Bassett High School. She has been a teacher since 2012 and was most recently at FC Middle School.
“I am honored and excited to be joining the Bassett family,” Carlton said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating and building relationships with the Bengal students, staff and families to continue the tradition of excellence present at BHS.”
Henry County Superintendent Sandy Strayer had recommended the four appointments to the school board, and all were approved as proposed.
“I am excited to have these leaders partner with our families to support students at their respective schools," Strayer said in the announcement. "Their enthusiasm for learning will certainly serve to encourage students and staff members to continue to excel."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.