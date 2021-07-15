2 new principals and 2 assistant principals named in Henry County Public Schools

Kelsey Gardner replaces Dixon as assistant principal at FC Middle School. She was a reading specialist at Sanville Elementary School this past school year and has been a teacher since 2012.

“I am both honored and thrilled to be joining the Cavalier family,” Gardner said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire school community to continue supporting all students in knowledge and excellence.”

Anna Carlton was named assistant principal at Bassett High School. She has been a teacher since 2012 and was most recently at FC Middle School.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Bassett family,” Carlton said in the release. “I look forward to collaborating and building relationships with the Bengal students, staff and families to continue the tradition of excellence present at BHS.”

Henry County Superintendent Sandy Strayer had recommended the four appointments to the school board, and all were approved as proposed.

“I am excited to have these leaders partner with our families to support students at their respective schools," Strayer said in the announcement. "Their enthusiasm for learning will certainly serve to encourage students and staff members to continue to excel."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

