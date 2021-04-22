 Skip to main content
4 finalists announced to be next president of Patrick Henry Community College
4 finalists announced to be next president of Patrick Henry Community College

The State Board for Community Colleges announced Thursday the four finalists to be the next president of Patrick Henry Community College.

Angeline Godwin is retiring later this spring, and these finalists were selected from among 64 applicants, the board announced in a release.

One of them is on the current PHCC staff: Greg Hodges of Ridgeway.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are Alessandro Anzalone of Tampa, Fla., Jermaine Ford of Lafayette, La., and Tanjula Petty of Pike Road, Ala.

“I am delighted to see such a diverse and experienced group of academic leaders in this pool of finalists,” Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, said in the release. “Patrick Henry Community College plays such a vital role in education, workforce development, and economic development throughout the region it serves. I am confident that this elite group will yield a president ready to lead the college successfully through what I hope is the end of this pandemic, the subsequent economic recovery, and beyond.”

This article will be updated.

Meet the finalists for next president at Patrick Henry Community College
