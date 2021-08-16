84 in quarantine at Patrick County High School after COVID-19 exposure

At its second week back in session, Patrick County High School has 84 people out on quarantine for COVID-19.
“Most of them are in quarantine because of an exposure to a positive person,” Superintendent Dean Gilbert said on Monday afternoon. Three are staff members and the rest are students. Eight people from the high school have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Sixty-two of the exposures occurred in school, he said, and the rest were exposed outside school, such as within the same household, and “we put them on the list so we can keep up with them.”
The quarantines don’t automatically have to be the full 14 days as had been done earlier in the year.
“We follow the Virginia Department of Health on reducing the quarantine to 7 days with a negative test between days 5 and 7, but if that happens, we ask them to wear a mask and stay distant until day 14,” he said.
“There is a 10-day [quarantine time] if they have no symptoms. They can come back on Day 11, but are required to wear a mask and stay distant.”
Students under quarantine can keep up with their schoolwork online through the “learning management” programs such as Canvas, Gilbert said.
About eight or nine of the students under that quarantine number had been exposed and started their quarantines before school started and then “went through the right process to be in school” once their time limits had passed, he said.
“We had some very proactive people,” he said. “Parents called us and let us know so-and-so had been exposed and were being tested and may not be there the first day of school. … That was very nice.”
Gilbert said the school system reports positive cases to “a strike team in the West Piedmont Health District,” and the school system sent documentation of “the two or three cases that we’ve had at the high school,” along with the “circumstances of the situation” to the health department.
The Patrick County school board had an emergency called meeting on Aug. 9, after Gov. Ralph Northam recommended the use of masks in schools. Board members voted unanimously to strongly recommend masks by anyone schools, but did not vote to require them.
On the first day of school, Aug. 10, mask-wearing was recommended but not mandatory. Three days later, it became mandatory.
A “state health order late Thursday” made masks in school required, so they were required of students and staff on the next school day, Friday, Gilbert said.
About half the school system staff were vaccinated in a clinic held by the schools in January, he said. The school system tried twice to schedule vaccination clinics for students, but not enough parents responded to hold clinics: The first time, when the vaccines were for teenagers between 16 and 18 years old, none responded, and the second time, in June, when the vaccine were available for students at least age 12, seven parents responded.
“I have learned through this, we do have some students vaccinated,” he said. “We don’t know how many or who they are.”
Patrick County Public Schools’ website has a “COVID-19 Dashboard” under its “Families” listings, with a statement that it is updated by close of business day each Wednesday. That site lists PCHS, along with all schools and administration areas, with no positive COVID cases.
“We still encourage people to wear a mask, keep their hands washed and follow the protocols,” Gilbert said.
The VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Monday showed that of cases in the West Piedmont Health District, 350 children up to 9 years old have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,207 children between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive.
Four children 9 and younger in the district, which covers Martinsville and the counties of Patrick, Henry and Franklin, have been hospitalized, and 7 children between the ages of 10 and 19 have been hospitalized, the dashboard shows.
On Monday morning, the West Piedmont Health District showed 116 new cases and four new hospitalizations because of COVID-19, all case counts accumulated over the weekend and posted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
That broke down to 16 new cases in Patrick County, 11 in Martinsville, four in Henry County and 52 in Franklin County.
Patrick County now stands at 1,499 cases of COVID-19, with 122 people hospitalized and 47 deaths.
Martinsville has had 1,678 cases, with 172 people hospitalized and 98 dead. Henry County has had 4,908 cases, with 391 hospitalizations and 124 deaths, and Franklin County has had 4,422 cases, with 211 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.
