84 in quarantine at Patrick County High School after COVID-19 exposure

At its second week back in session, Patrick County High School has 84 people out on quarantine for COVID-19.

“Most of them are in quarantine because of an exposure to a positive person,” Superintendent Dean Gilbert said on Monday afternoon. Three are staff members and the rest are students. Eight people from the high school have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Sixty-two of the exposures occurred in school, he said, and the rest were exposed outside school, such as within the same household, and “we put them on the list so we can keep up with them.”

The quarantines don’t automatically have to be the full 14 days as had been done earlier in the year.

“We follow the Virginia Department of Health on reducing the quarantine to 7 days with a negative test between days 5 and 7, but if that happens, we ask them to wear a mask and stay distant until day 14,” he said.

“There is a 10-day [quarantine time] if they have no symptoms. They can come back on Day 11, but are required to wear a mask and stay distant.”

Students under quarantine can keep up with their schoolwork online through the “learning management” programs such as Canvas, Gilbert said.