9 out of 10 area students are graduating high school

"Our teachers and administrators spend countless hours calling students, visiting homes and working with them in after-school tutoring to encourage their success."

Even though Henry County schools had a rate below the state average, Hatchett said, they were considerably above what the state expects.

"Though HCPS is slightly below the state average, which is 93%, we continue to be above the state benchmark of 85%," she said. "Factors that often contribute to the challenges students face are early reading hurdles, lack of access to resources such as broadband, and chronic absenteeism.

"Each of these are areas that our staff continues to work to encourage progress for our school community."

Hatchett added that some students found virtual learning a greater challenge than others, and school staff are giving them the extra attention needed to help get them back on track to be eligible to graduate this year.

Of the students who entered high school as first-time ninth-graders in 2017: 52.8% earned an Advanced Studies Diploma (including International Baccalaureate), 38% earned a Standard Diploma, 2.1% earned an Applied Studies or Modified Standard Diploma, 0.7% earned at GED, and 4.3% dropped out.