9 out of 10 area students are graduating high school

More than nine out of 10 students who entered ninth grade during the 2017-2018 school year earned a diploma and graduated from Martinsville, Magna Vista, Bassett or Patrick County high school within four years.
That statistic closely mirrors the 93% on-time state graduation average for the class of 2021 announced at the end of September by Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
Of the 97,155 students across the commonwealth in the class of 2021, 93% earned a Board of Education-approved diploma, compared with 92.3% in 2020.
The dropout rate for the class of 2021 was 4.3%, compared with 5.1% the previous year.
Locally, Patrick County had the highest rate and the greatest improvement from the previous year. There were 179 graduates in 2021, yielding a completion rate of 96.76%, up from 92.76% in 2020.
"Patrick County graduation rates for 2021 reflect a 4% increase from the previous year," said Interim Superintendent David Martin. "The current graduation rate is well above the state average.
"Patrick County officials credit the entire staff for implementing innovative instructional practices during this unprecedented pandemic."
Martin said the quick adaptation to a blended learning style was made possible because of already existing technology infrastructure.
"Staff members maintained a focus on individual students and their specific learning and emotional needs," Martin said. "The change in learning formats that the pandemic created fostered a greater emphasis on communication which kept students and families engaged in the educational process.
"Patrick County Public Schools is extremely proud of the hard work and dedication reflected by the area's highest graduation rates."
Martinsville City Public Schools were not only above the state average, but were also the most consistent in the area. In 2021 the graduating class of 139 students represented 94.56% of those who had entered ninth grade, just slightly down from the 94.62% in 2020.
"We consistently reached out to students and families for support through various forms of communication," said Communications and Community Outreach Director Parker Gunn. "Our teachers, staff and students desired to achieve academic success and met the challenge."
Although Henry County Public Schools improved from the prior year, they failed to meet the state average by about 2%.
In 2021 the Henry County School District graduated 496 seniors, representing 91.18%, up from 90.49% the year before.
"In school year 2020, the graduation rates increased for Henry County Public Schools," said Director of Communications Monica Hatchett. "However, during the school year 2021, we saw a dip, and we attribute that to the lack of in-person instruction for those students.
"Our teachers and administrators spend countless hours calling students, visiting homes and working with them in after-school tutoring to encourage their success."
Even though Henry County schools had a rate below the state average, Hatchett said, they were considerably above what the state expects.
"Though HCPS is slightly below the state average, which is 93%, we continue to be above the state benchmark of 85%," she said. "Factors that often contribute to the challenges students face are early reading hurdles, lack of access to resources such as broadband, and chronic absenteeism.
"Each of these are areas that our staff continues to work to encourage progress for our school community."
Hatchett added that some students found virtual learning a greater challenge than others, and school staff are giving them the extra attention needed to help get them back on track to be eligible to graduate this year.
Of the students who entered high school as first-time ninth-graders in 2017: 52.8% earned an Advanced Studies Diploma (including International Baccalaureate), 38% earned a Standard Diploma, 2.1% earned an Applied Studies or Modified Standard Diploma, 0.7% earned at GED, and 4.3% dropped out.
The graduation rates and dropout rates for the various demographic groups statewide are: 98.5% of Asian students graduated; 0.9% dropped out, 90.8% of Black students graduated; 4.8% dropped out, 89.2% of economically disadvantaged students graduated; 6% dropped out, 77.2% of English learners graduated; 21.2% dropped out, 85.1% of Hispanic students graduated; 12.2% dropped out, 90.7% of students with disabilities graduated; 7.3% dropped out, 95.1% of students of multiple races graduated; 2.3% dropped out, 95.3% of white students graduated; 2.3% dropped out.
"In additional to congratulating our 2021 graduates for the perseverance under extraordinary and challenging circumstances, I want to thank the state Board of Education for the emergency guidance it approved last fall that allowed for greater flexibility in the awarding of verified credits toward graduation," Lane stated in a press release. "The board's actions and the emergency waivers I issued last year ensured that students were not prevented from graduating by pandemic-related factors beyond their control."
Since 2011, high schools have had to meet an annual benchmark for graduation and completion to earn state accreditation. Schools receive full credit for students who earn diplomas and partial credit for students who remain enrolled, earn GEDs or otherwise complete high school.
