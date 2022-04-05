A third of Martinsville graduates plan to go to P&HCC

With the promise of aid to all qualifying Martinsville and Henry County students, a third of the city's graduating seniors are opting to enroll at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Martinsville High School Principal Ajamu Dixon told members of the Martinsville School Board Monday night that out of 136 students set to graduate next month, 45 of them plan to continue their education at P&HCC, thanks to the Harvest Foundation's SEED Fund.

SEED funding covers gaps after students have exhausted all other local state or federal aid programs and scholarships. Students can use SEED for expenses directly related to their courses, including textbooks. To use the funding for textbooks, students have to submit all Financial Aid documentation, including verification paperwork (if necessary).

A qualifying student must be a resident of Martinsville or Henry County, have at least a 2.5 grade point average and complete eight hours of community service each year.

"We have a lot going on and we have an expectation that our kids will be successful," said Dixon. "Our teachers and students are meeting the challenge."

Dixon said one student will enter the military and four students will attend Shaw University on full scholarships. "The only condition is that they play in the band," said Dixon.

Graduation at Martinsville High School has been set for May 21 this year, and Superintendent Zeb Talley said the students and teachers are down to their last 40 days.

"There are school events, proms and a hectic schedule of spring sports activities," said Talley.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard an update from Janet Boucher with the Blue Ridge Regional Library about new partnerships with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the YMCA and the library. "We have Chromebooks you can check out. We have a few streaming apps you can get with your library card, and we have databases for children that are informational. We are encouraging reading this summer starting June 6 to help prevent the summer slide," she said.

Recognized Rebecca Vernon, Elizabeth Lynch and Monica Mitchell with teacher awards from Southside Virginia Regional.

Recognized students Anessia Reynolds, Tyaisa Wright, Paris Fulp and Kendra Gills with Health Occupations Students of America awards.

Recognized Cierra Valentine for being named to regionals in girl's basketball.

Recognized Kelly Wilson, Linda Littlejohn, Ama Waller, Cynthia Carter, Clarence Simington, Teresa Donnely, Gerald Kidd and Tommy Golden during Assistant Principal Appreciation Week.

Heard preschoolers Brooklyn Mack and Gavin Young read aloud from a story book. "They are ready for kindergarten, and we are now taking applications for next year," said Clearview Early Learning Center Director Sheilah Williams.

Heard Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley present a list of core subject and elective course options for next year that will include a new journalism course.

Approved a Governor's School Memorandum of Understanding with Piedmont Governor's School. Martinsville schools are allotted 25 seats in the program.

Was reminded of the following dates:

April 11-18, Spring break (schools closed)

April 19, Joint meeting with City Council (Central Office)

April 21, Spring Band Concert (MHS)

April 22, Boys & Girls Club Banquet (TAD Space)

April 23, MHS Prom

April 26, Signing Day at P&HCC

April 27, City Council budget work session

April 29, VSBA virtual board meeting

April 25–29, SOL testing window

May 4-18, SOL testing window

May 4, Blue Ridge regional meeting

May 6, Special education field day

May 7, SATs at Martinsville High School

May 9, Next regular board meeting

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

