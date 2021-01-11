A year after her tragic death, Na'Jada Joyce lives on via a new scholarship that is 'what Jada would have wanted'

But the family and friends Jada left behind say they want to focus on the positive impact she had on others during her short life, instead of dwelling on her tragic death.

At Sunday’s scholarship announcement, just about everyone sported shirts printed with different photos of Jada and her brilliant smile in happier times, or striking a Vogue-worthy pose.

Joyce wore a custom face mask with her daughter’s picture on it. The front of her hoodie showed Jada in her cap and gown on graduation day from Magna Vista High School in 2018.

“Not only was Jada my daughter, she was my best friend,” Joyce said. “She was an amazing person. I thank God for letting me borrow her for 20 years.”

And during those 20 years, her mother said, Jada lived a full life. She recalled “the giggles, and the attitude,” as well as her daughter’s strong work ethic — juggling a full-time job at Walmart and full-time college classes at PHCC, where she studied early childhood education. She also loved her time working with students at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before her death, Jada had earned a certificate at PHCC and planned to transfer to Old Dominion University to complete her bachelor’s degree in education. She wanted to teach children with disabilities, Joyce said.