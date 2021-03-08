A year later, students return to Martinsville City Schools with reopening at Clearview

Today, for the first time since last March, there are students returning to classrooms at Martinsville City Public Schools.
The school district began a partial re-opening with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special needs and ELL (English Language Learners) students at Clearview Early Childhood Center, which is at 800 Ainsley St.
“We have over 200 students that will be returning," Superintendent Zeb Talley said from the entrance way of Clearview School. "That number will stabilize through the week."
Talley said last week that he planned to expand the number of eligible students returning as soon as possible.
Director of Early Childhood Services Sheliah Williams greeted students as some got out of buses and others were dropped off by parents Monday morning.
"We expect about 50 students to return to school today," she said.
Parents have the option of keeping their children home and continuing their instructions remotely, so the number of returning students is uncertain until the school day begins and the roll is taken.
“We know that social distancing, mask-wearing and other essential things will be very important because we do not want to add to any community spread,” Talley said last week. “But we’re excited because we know that students learn so much better in person than they do online.
Bus drivers pulled up to the front steps and opened the door, but children didn't rush out as in pre-pandemic times.
Instead, each child waited in his or her seat, and one child would stand at the bus door steps and wait for a temperature check.
Once that temperature was determined to be normal, that student was invited off the bus, down the steps and then escorted into the school.
Some parents drove in cars to the drop-off, where the door was opened, but the child remained inside until their temperature was taken.
Some parents parked their cars and escorted their children to the front, where they were greeted by school personnel who checked their temperatures and then helped the children down the steps and into the school.
Cheers could be heard as students debarked and officially returned to school. Some parents and teachers raised their arms with fists clenched resembling a victory posture.
One could only imagine, there were plenty of smiles behind the masked faces of those at Clearview School on Monday morning.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.