A year later, students return to Martinsville City Schools with reopening at Clearview

Today, for the first time since last March, there are students returning to classrooms at Martinsville City Public Schools.

The school district began a partial re-opening with pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, special needs and ELL (English Language Learners) students at Clearview Early Childhood Center, which is at 800 Ainsley St.

“We have over 200 students that will be returning," Superintendent Zeb Talley said from the entrance way of Clearview School. "That number will stabilize through the week."

Talley said last week that he planned to expand the number of eligible students returning as soon as possible.

Director of Early Childhood Services Sheliah Williams greeted students as some got out of buses and others were dropped off by parents Monday morning.

"We expect about 50 students to return to school today," she said.

Parents have the option of keeping their children home and continuing their instructions remotely, so the number of returning students is uncertain until the school day begins and the roll is taken.

