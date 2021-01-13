 Skip to main content
Academic honors 2nd quarter: Patrick County schools
ACADEMIC HONORS

Academic honors 2nd quarter: Patrick County schools

All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’s

Woolwine

Elementary

Principal’s award

Fourth Grade: Mason Conner, Addison Friendrichs, Conner King, Ainsley Lawson.

Fifth Grade: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega, Jared Thompson.

Seventh Grade: Devon Booth, Mitchell Keith.

Honor roll

Third Grade: Isaiah Bocock.

Fourth Grade: Kaylee Belcher, Michael “Alex” Cole, Isabella Martin, Corrynn McAlexander, Levi Ojodeagua.

Fifth Grade: Carter Cockram, Tony Harris, Soledad Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Analeigh Jones, Mason Keith, Leah Kendrick, Haileigh Wingfield, Colton Wood.

Sixth Grade: John Hicks, Jordan Hicks.

Seventh Grade: Kristopher Huerta, Kiley Martin, Chase Poperowitz, Braydon Priest, Saidie Wingfield, Kendra Worley

These lists are supplied by the schools.

