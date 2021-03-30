 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Academic honors 3rd quarter: Patrick County elementary schools
0 comments
editor's pick
ACADEMIC HONORS: Patrick County elementary schools

Academic honors 3rd quarter: Patrick County elementary schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll/academic awards: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’

Woolwine Elementary

Principal’s award

Grade 3: None.

Grade 4: Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Conner King, Ainsley Lawson.

Grade 5: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega, Jared Thompson.

Grade 6: John Hicks, Jordan Hicks.

Grade 7: Devon Booth, Mitchell Keith.

Academic award

Grade 3: Isaiah Bocock.

Grade 4: Kaylee Blecher, Isabella Martin, Corrynn McAlexander, Levi Ojodeagua.

Grade 5: Tristen Eldridge, Tony Harris, Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Analeigh Jones, Masdon Keith, Leah Kendrick, Kinley Morrison, Colton Wood.

Grade 6: None.

Grade 7: Kristopher Huerta, Gracie Marshall, Kiley Martin, Chase, Poperowitz, Saidie Wingfield, Kendra Worley.

These lists are supplied by the schools.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief history of gun legislation

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert