Academic honors 3rd quarter: Patrick County elementary schools

All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll/academic awards: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’

Woolwine Elementary

Principal’s award

Grade 3: None.

Grade 4: Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Conner King, Ainsley Lawson.

Grade 5: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega, Jared Thompson.

Grade 6: John Hicks, Jordan Hicks.

Grade 7: Devon Booth, Mitchell Keith.

Academic award

Grade 3: Isaiah Bocock.

Grade 4: Kaylee Blecher, Isabella Martin, Corrynn McAlexander, Levi Ojodeagua.

Grade 5: Tristen Eldridge, Tony Harris, Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Analeigh Jones, Masdon Keith, Leah Kendrick, Kinley Morrison, Colton Wood.

Grade 6: None.

Grade 7: Kristopher Huerta, Gracie Marshall, Kiley Martin, Chase, Poperowitz, Saidie Wingfield, Kendra Worley.

These lists are supplied by the schools.