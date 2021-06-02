Academic honors 4th quarter: Patrick County elementary schools

All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll/academic awards: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’
Woolwine Elementary
Principal’s award
THIRD GRADE: None.
FOURTH GRADE: Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Conner King and Ainsley Lawson.
FIFTH GRADE: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega and Jared Thompson.
SIXTH GRADE: John Hicks and Jordan Hicks.
SEVENTH GRADE: Devon Booth, Mitchell Keith and Kendra Worley.
Academic award
THIRD GRADE: Isaiah Bocock, Grand Iacovone and Jackson Osborne.
FOURTH GRADE: Kaylee Belcher, Isabella Martin, Corrynn McAlexander and Levi Ojodeagua.
FIFTH GRADE: Tristen Eldridge, Tony Harris, Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Analeigh Jones, Mason Keith, Leah Kendrick, Kenley Morrison and Colton Wood