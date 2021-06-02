 Skip to main content
Academic honors 4th quarter: Patrick County elementary schools
ACADEMIC HONORS

All lists are provided by the schools. Typically, Principal’s list/scholar/award: cumulative GPA of 3.7 or higher or all A’s or All E’s. Honor roll/academic awards: cumulative GPA 3.0-3.6 or All A’s-Bs, E’s-S’

Woolwine Elementary

Principal’s award

THIRD GRADE: None.

FOURTH GRADE: Mason Conner, Addison Friedrichs, Conner King and Ainsley Lawson.

FIFTH GRADE: Eli Dillon, Martina Hubbard, Ivan Joaquin-Ortega and Jared Thompson.

SIXTH GRADE: John Hicks and Jordan Hicks.

SEVENTH GRADE: Devon Booth, Mitchell Keith and Kendra Worley.

Academic award

THIRD GRADE: Isaiah Bocock, Grand Iacovone and Jackson Osborne.

FOURTH GRADE: Kaylee Belcher, Isabella Martin, Corrynn McAlexander and Levi Ojodeagua.

FIFTH GRADE: Tristen Eldridge, Tony Harris, Anay Huerta-Dominguez, Analeigh Jones, Mason Keith, Leah Kendrick, Kenley Morrison and Colton Wood

SIXTH GRADE: None.

SEVENTH GRADE: Johnathan Harbour, Kristopher Huerta, Gracie Marshall, Kiley Martin, Chase Poperowitz and Saidie Wingfield.

These lists are supplied by the schools.

