Academic honors: Averett University fall semester

Students on the president’s list earned a grade-point average of 4.0. Students on the dean's list maintained a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher. These are area students on those lists.
President’s list
Henry County: Kyra Bailey, Allison Haran, Garrett Haskins and Savanna Joyce.
Martinsville: Tracy Walker.
Dean’s list
Henry County: Casey Brannon, Dulce Corona, Ariel Edwards, and Mikayla Greenway.
Martinsville: Joshua Landon and Makayla Norman.
These lists are supplied by the school.
