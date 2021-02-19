 Skip to main content
Academic honors: Averett University fall semester
Academic honors: Averett University fall semester

Students on the president’s list earned a grade-point average of 4.0. Students on the dean's list maintained a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher. These are area students on those lists.

President’s list

Henry County: Kyra Bailey, Allison Haran, Garrett Haskins and Savanna Joyce.

Martinsville: Tracy Walker.

Dean’s list

Henry County: Casey Brannon, Dulce Corona, Ariel Edwards, and Mikayla Greenway.

Martinsville: Joshua Landon and Makayla Norman.

These lists are supplied by the school.

