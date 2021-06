Academic honors: Patrick Henry Community College spring semester

Students on the dean’s list earned a grade-point average between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the honors list have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed a total of 30 or more credits, and took 12 or more credits during the fall semester. These are area students on those lists.

Dean’s list

Ararat: Christina Hughes, Geona Jenkins, Elleigh Large, Jonathan Pell.

Axton: Dustin Agee, Gisel Carrillo-Rodriguez, Alice Duenas Salas, Hailey Eggleston, Briteny Frazier, Caroline Hughes, Ivan Lopez Macarena, Kimbry'l Martin, Abby Seiy.

Bassett: Mackenzie Carter, Amanda Cassell, Hannah Catron, Nathan Dehart, Shannon Dotson, Alexis Hairston, Caleb Helbert, Evan Joyce, Skyler Merricks, Zachary Oakes, Lilibeth Rodriguez – Ortega, Wendy Rorrer, Jason Swing, Myah Taylor, Jennifer Towler, Nancy Turner, Lori Watson, Zachary Williams, Hannah Wilson, Shyheim Woods, Dan Zou.