Albert Harris students produce book about pandemic; Carlisle yearbook honored

Albert Harris students produce book about pandemic
Albert Harris Elementary School fourth-grade teachers and students produced a book called “From Fear to Hope” about the highs and lows of learning during a pandemic.
“Renita Street, a fourth-grade teacher, developed the idea for this project,” AHES Principal Renee Brown said in a release about the book. “This project allowed fourth-graders to compare their experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic to children who experienced the deadly Polio outbreaks nearly 100 years ago. These writings innocently chronicle students’ thoughts and fears about life changes that were involuntarily thrust upon them due to school closings and quarantines.”
Said Street: “As their teachers, we listened to their fears and struggles, but also shared in their resilience to meet the challenges that they faced during this pandemic. During our time, teachers and students learned and grew together.”
Ferrum adds couple
Lydia Kitts has joined Ferrum College as senior director of Strategic Communications, and her husband, Justin Kitts, has been named dean of Innovation and Opportunity.
She has been teaching communications at Union College (Barbourville, Ky.) since 2017m and he serves as dean of students at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C.
When the Kitts and their two children, Weston (6) and Lavinia (5) arrive at Ferrum, this will be the first time in five years that they will be able to spend every night of the week in the same home.
“We’ve ‘lived’ in the same home—but the kids and I would drive between Berea, Ky., and Banner Elk, N.C., every week, with a day of driving in between,” Lydia Kitts said.
Justin Kitts has a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Lees-McRae College in 2007 and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University in 2010.
Lydia Kitts received her Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts Studies from Lees-McRae in 2012 and a master’s in journalism and mass communications from Kent State.
Carlisle’s yearbook honored
Jostens, a producer of yearbooks and student-created content, announced that Carlisle School’s yearbook program has achieved the bronze award in Jostens’ 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence.
This program recognizes yearbooks that its judges feel reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication and collaboration, a release from the school said.
Carlisle’s yearbook program is led by Taylor Adelman and Rebecca Clardy, business, specialty pages, and portraits; Garret Kangas and Addison Clark, senior pages and sports; Tyron Henry, sports and ads; Jameson Smith, Nour Bensadik, and Ennass Alfahd, events and student life under the direction of Lorelei Maney, yearbook adviser.