Albert Harris students produce book about pandemic; Carlisle yearbook honored

When the Kitts and their two children, Weston (6) and Lavinia (5) arrive at Ferrum, this will be the first time in five years that they will be able to spend every night of the week in the same home.

“We’ve ‘lived’ in the same home—but the kids and I would drive between Berea, Ky., and Banner Elk, N.C., every week, with a day of driving in between,” Lydia Kitts said.

Justin Kitts has a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Lees-McRae College in 2007 and a master’s degree from Appalachian State University in 2010.

Lydia Kitts received her Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts Studies from Lees-McRae in 2012 and a master’s in journalism and mass communications from Kent State.

Carlisle’s yearbook honored

Jostens, a producer of yearbooks and student-created content, announced that Carlisle School’s yearbook program has achieved the bronze award in Jostens’ 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence.

This program recognizes yearbooks that its judges feel reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication and collaboration, a release from the school said.