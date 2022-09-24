All area schools accredited; FCMS's accreditation comes with conditions

All Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County schools are accredited.

Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, part of the Henry County Public Schools system, is accredited with conditions. As of press time Saturday, no information was available on what those conditions are.

The Virginia Department of Education (VOE) released its School Accreditation Ratings on Thursday.

Eighty-nine percent of Virginia schools – 1,628 – were accredited, according to the VOE. Three are on “Accredited Alternative Plan;” one hundred and ninety schools, or 10%, are accredited with conditions; and nine schools are listed as new.

The Virginia Board of Education’s revised accreditation system measures performance on multiple school quality indicators and encourages continuous improvement for all schools.

More details will be in the Bulletin later in the week.