Area schools system to make decisions on masking and other preventive measures

Now that more authority over the use of masks in schools has been extended to schools officials, they all agree: There is no need to make a decision before one has to be made.
On Wednesday, Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane sent notice that the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education released new guidance for PreK-12 schools for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
That guidance, while reinforcing the importance of in-person learning, supports school divisions' making their own decisions on the use of masks and other prevention measures as informed by local data and guidance from the CDC.
“We plan to follow the guideline of the Virginia Department of Education,” Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley said. “Factors such as community spread will also be weighed in order to ensure student and staff safety.”
The State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Order expired on Sunday and will not be extended, giving school divisions the ability to implement their own policies.
“We are happy that we received the guidance and are working to prepare for staff to return to schools on August 2nd and students on August 10th,” Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. “We are grateful for the extra funding we have received in order to put strategies in place to address some outcomes of the pandemic as well as implementing mitigation strategies for schools to be safe for all students.”
Recent CDC recommendations for Virginia schools this upcoming school year call for elementary schools to implement a requirement that students, teachers and staff wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, until vaccination is available for children under 12 years old and there has been sufficient time to allow for children younger than 12 years old to be fully vaccinated.
At a minimum, the CDC says middle and high schools should implement a requirement that students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated wear masks indoors.
School divisions regularly confirm school-required immunization records of their students, and the CDC says they should consult with their counsel in determining if and how to confirm students and staff have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
Henry County Schools officials intend to have their plan in place by next week.
“Our division team is working to determine the best procedures for the fall based on information we received from the VDOE yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon,” Henry County Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said. “We expect to be able to share information on specific procedures for our schools with staff and students next week.”
Lane’s notice suggests schools may want to consider universal masking for specific reasons and be prepared to adjust whatever policies they decide to implement as local public health conditions evolve throughout the year.
“The science is clear that vaccinations and masks help keep our communities safe from COVID-19,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said in a statement released by his office. “Due to the dedication, expertise, and close partnership of the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, the commonwealth’s children and the individuals that help them learn will be protected by proven strategies, without a one-size-fits-all approach.”
All schools in Virginia are required to make in-person instruction available to all students in the 2021-2022 school year, and physical distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended, but not to the extent that it would reduce in-person learning.
“We know that students learn best in school buildings, and this guidance ensures that divisions have the flexibility and support they need to provide access to in-person learning 5 days a week,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in the release. “I’m grateful to all of the school administrators, educators and staff who have gone above and beyond to provide high quality instruction and support to students during this challenging time.”
Gov. Ralph Northam continued to recommend strongly that every eligible Virginian get vaccinated.
“Virginia has followed the science throughout this pandemic, and that’s what we continue to do,” Northam said in a statement released by his office. “This guidance takes into consideration recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics and will provide necessary flexibility for school divisions while ensuring a safe, healthy, and world-class learning environment for Virginia’s students.”
Last year Northam directed $492 million in federal CARES Act funding to public schools and PreK-12 state-level education initiatives and the state received about $939 million more for the upcoming school year.
This spring, Northam announced another $62.7 million in recovery grants to help school divisions expand and implement the initiatives they decide upon based on local conditions.
Said Gilbert: “I am appreciative that the guidance is flexible to allow for more local decision making."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.