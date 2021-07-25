Area schools system to make decisions on masking and other preventive measures

“The science is clear that vaccinations and masks help keep our communities safe from COVID-19,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said in a statement released by his office. “Due to the dedication, expertise, and close partnership of the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, the commonwealth’s children and the individuals that help them learn will be protected by proven strategies, without a one-size-fits-all approach.”

All schools in Virginia are required to make in-person instruction available to all students in the 2021-2022 school year, and physical distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended, but not to the extent that it would reduce in-person learning.

“We know that students learn best in school buildings, and this guidance ensures that divisions have the flexibility and support they need to provide access to in-person learning 5 days a week,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in the release. “I’m grateful to all of the school administrators, educators and staff who have gone above and beyond to provide high quality instruction and support to students during this challenging time.”

Gov. Ralph Northam continued to recommend strongly that every eligible Virginian get vaccinated.