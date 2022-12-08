AVID representatives visit MMS for showcase, panel

State and national AVID representatives and regional educators recently visited Martinsville Middle School (MMS) to learn about how MMS is implementing AVID learning strategies schoolwide to improve student success.

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is an academic support program designed to increase schoolwide learning and performance. The mission of AVID focuses on closing the opportunity gap, providing support for students and allowing them to achieve success and activate their desire and commitment to own their present and their future, a press release states.

The morning began by inviting attendees to “think-write-pair-share” about what brought them to the showcase. Participants first wrote individually, then talked in small groups about what they had written.

Then they visited classrooms where they saw AVID tutoring groups, the Four Corners activity (which requires every student to participate in thoughtful discussion by taking a position on an issue), Gallery Walks (in which rotating groups of students work to answer questions posed by the teacher) and more. Each activity was designed to cultivate critical thinking, discussion, participation and collaboration.

The showcase concluded with a panel discussion with students, teachers and parents.

One parent said her son had struggled academically, but “once he got into AVID, everything changed."

At the conclusion of the showcase, AVID Associate Senior Director Allen Johnson said the AVID staff were impressed were with what they saw at MMS. “You can see the passion, the accountability, as well as the [AVID] system,” he said.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, who serves is on AVID’s National Superintendents Executive Board, said, "I give you that guarantee: You’ll see this every day in our schools. It’s what we do.”

“In our district, we have seen the positive impact that AVID strategies have on individual students and entire buildings,” said MCPS Director of Humanities and Advanced Programs Cary Wright. “Other educators may see the student demographics in Martinsville as a challenge, but AVID strategies in the areas of writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading have proven essential to our success, as evidenced by our full accreditation, even coming out of a pandemic."