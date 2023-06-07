Kindergartners at Axton Elementary have received 10 books for their “home libraries.”

Through the support of the Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation, Axton Elementary students in Henry County have new reading material for the summer, a release stated.

“Our students ended up getting 10 books each with this generous donation,” said Axton Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Hannah Sullivan in the release. “The students were so excited to get books, including Pete the Cat, Peppa Pig, Junie B. Jones and more.”

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia (QCV), an all-volunteer charitable organization facilitated the donation. QCV promotes programs for underserved youth in Central Virginia including Martinsville and Henry County, the release stated.