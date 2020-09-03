Back to school by the numbers: Henry County School Board hears statistics about first month of virtual classes

The school district must offer families a choice of entrees, he explained.

“This, to be honest, has caused some confusion, caused some chaos, and has made this part of our operation a little bit clumsy at this point. We’ve had difficulty getting the right meals to families,” Scott said. “However, with the passage of time we’re getting a lot better at that.”

The number of families interested in school meals has continued to increase, as well, he said.

“We are now delivering three times as many meals per day as we were in the first week of school. I’m very encouraged by the amount of growth we’re seeing in our meals program,” Scott said.

Another benefit of the program is that it “allows our bus drivers to remain active and log hours and receive paychecks,” even though they are not transporting students, he said. “It also keeps our full cafeteria staffs at work.”

The next adjustment will be “when we decide it’s time to come back to school, we’ll have to juggle delivery, pick-up, and in-school service. Our work is cut out for us on that front,” Scott said.