Back to school: The things you need to know
top story
BACK TO SCHOOL 2020

Back to school: The things you need to know

In the movie Heartbreak Ridge, Clint Eastwood as Gunny said, “You’re Marines now. You adapt. You overcome. You improvise.”

Students, teachers and administrators will be called upon to employ those same elements this school year where very little will be the same as it was and everything is subject to change as the school year progresses.

Martinsville City

Public Schools

The worst may be yet to come: Health officials warn as the summer comes to an end and fall season reaches us, we can not only expect the regular flu season to begin, but a spike in COVID-19 could occur at the same time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note there is nothing that says someone can’t have both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time.

To go or not to go: Learning during a pandemic may take place remotely, in-person or a blend of the two. All three will be employed and subject to change as the circumstances warrant. Remote learning will likely always be an option because it makes it easier for those physically attending school to maintain distance between others.

New rules: It is likely, until recently, students and their parents have never been acquainted with wearing a mask in public. Everyone in the educational system will learn quickly a that mask at hand will be as important as an iPad, book, keys or wallet.

Educators statistically risking the most: Administrators working in offices have a greater opportunity of distancing themselves from others, but students and teachers will be interacting in the classroom. Health officials tell us that many children contract COVID-19 and get over it without ever presenting symptoms. This puts the older educators at an even greater risk of getting the virus. COIVD-19, to an older adult, is far more dangerous statistically than it is to a child.

Dollars and sense: Make no mistake — social distancing, masks, other protective gear, touchless systems, and the need for constant sanitizing is expensive. Experts agree — clean hands and clean surfaces make the most sense, but come without a cost beyond the budgeting ability of local school districts, creating a greater reliance on state and federal funding.

Patrick County

Public Schools

Although Patrick County officials agreed to start virutally on Tuesday, a hybrid plan will be reviewed in three weeks:

Coursework will be required and assignments will be graded for both in-person and online-only classes.

Students who attend school through the blended learning plan will attend two days a week.

On buses, students will sit one person per seat, alternating window and aisle.

The fee for devices, which are provided by the school system, is $25.

Registration was due by July 21.

Cara Cooper, Holly Kozelsky, Kim Barto Meeks and Bill Wyatt provided these lists

Cara Cooper, Holly Kozelsky, Kim Barto Meeks and Bill Wyatt provided these lists

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity
Education

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity

The climate for back-to-school shopping has changed this year with the virtual learning that emerged when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring becoming the backbone for lessons that will resume next week.

Henry County and Martinsville schools open Monday with all virtual learning as Phase 1 of their reopening plans, and Patrick County Schools are scheduled to resume Tuesday with a hybrid AABB day plan that puts students in the classroom two days a week. That could be adjusted in a review after Labor Day.

Despite the uncertainly many parents face with plans that have changed shortly after they’re announced, parents are still shopping for educational items they deem essential.

Besides, whether students home school, choose a remote learning option or join a classroom setting, they still will need supplies.

Larger retailers such as Walmart, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Roses sell plenty of notebooks, pencils, scissors and others traditional school supplies -- and masks, of course -- but many parents seek a personalized experience when shopping for a new piece of technology.

But even that landscape has changed because big-box retailer Office Max is closing its store at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. An employee at the store who would not provide his name said the store is having a merchandise liquidation and expects to be closed by the end of the month.

The employee noted that the store wasn’t closing because of the pandemic but rather a corporate realignment.

But he said the store wasn’t receiving new back-to-school items as in prior years but had some educational supplies left on the sales floor.

But it’s a different story at Martinsville Electronics, located at 1104 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, where parents are going for help with their electronics, whether they purchase or not.

In Henry County, all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be issued a device to support learning at school and virtually. Martinsville City Public Schools will supply technology to all remote learners.

Patrick County Public Schools students will be equipped with an iPad through third grade or Chromebook for grades four and up.

“Some of the things that most of the parents and the educational system are purchasing from us are the iPads, the cameras for the Zoom, tablets and stuff like that,” said Walter Hairston, information technology technician at the store.

Hairston said because students aren’t forced to supply their own devices, many parents have opted to use the technology the school provides, rather than purchase a personal device that they may keep once the school year ends.

“I think they’re basically going with what the school recommends, as far as what the teachers are going to be required to teach the kids on, so they all have a familiarity of what the technology is,” he said.

But some are choosing to purchase an additional device that their children could use for things outside of schoolwork.

“They still advise us in advance of what they want,” Hairston said. “Then because we deal with some Mac products, Apple products, we have to make sure that we’re getting what they want as far as the components and specs.”

He said rather than waiting until a week or two before school to get started, many parents stocked up on the technology gear sooner than normal.

“Actually, they’ve started a little earlier. We started as soon as the pandemic hit. Probably around June or July, we started seeing parents, and really the school system as a whole, started coming to us,” Hairston said. “They were trying to get cameras, things like that.

“Parents were wanting more information about what Zoom was. We were giving out a lot of information on that. We were trying to get stock in, as far as what they were required to use for the schools.”

He said his employees explain to parents how Zoom works or how the technology works, which helps get them into the store to shop. And the store becomes an educational outlet.

“We offer some tutoring if they are not understanding how the software works or how the cameras for Zoom work,” Hairston said. “We try to be a hands-on type of business. We’re part of the community, so we have an invested interest in the community.

“Everybody’s just like family, so we try to make sure we help out.”

