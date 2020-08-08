Back to school: The things you need to know

In the movie Heartbreak Ridge, Clint Eastwood as Gunny said, “You’re Marines now. You adapt. You overcome. You improvise.”
Students, teachers and administrators will be called upon to employ those same elements this school year where very little will be the same as it was and everything is subject to change as the school year progresses.
Martinsville City
Public Schools
The worst may be yet to come: Health officials warn as the summer comes to an end and fall season reaches us, we can not only expect the regular flu season to begin, but a spike in COVID-19 could occur at the same time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note there is nothing that says someone can’t have both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the same time.
To go or not to go: Learning during a pandemic may take place remotely, in-person or a blend of the two. All three will be employed and subject to change as the circumstances warrant. Remote learning will likely always be an option because it makes it easier for those physically attending school to maintain distance between others.
New rules: It is likely, until recently, students and their parents have never been acquainted with wearing a mask in public. Everyone in the educational system will learn quickly a that mask at hand will be as important as an iPad, book, keys or wallet.
Educators statistically risking the most: Administrators working in offices have a greater opportunity of distancing themselves from others, but students and teachers will be interacting in the classroom. Health officials tell us that many children contract COVID-19 and get over it without ever presenting symptoms. This puts the older educators at an even greater risk of getting the virus. COIVD-19, to an older adult, is far more dangerous statistically than it is to a child.
Dollars and sense: Make no mistake — social distancing, masks, other protective gear, touchless systems, and the need for constant sanitizing is expensive. Experts agree — clean hands and clean surfaces make the most sense, but come without a cost beyond the budgeting ability of local school districts, creating a greater reliance on state and federal funding.
Patrick County
Public Schools
Although Patrick County officials agreed to start virutally on Tuesday, a hybrid plan will be reviewed in three weeks:
Coursework will be required and assignments will be graded for both in-person and online-only classes.
Students who attend school through the blended learning plan will attend two days a week.
On buses, students will sit one person per seat, alternating window and aisle.
The fee for devices, which are provided by the school system, is $25.
Registration was due by July 21.
Cara Cooper, Holly Kozelsky, Kim Barto Meeks and Bill Wyatt provided these lists
