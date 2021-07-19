Back2School program looks to bump up lagging registrations

Donations can be dropped off at any of the Back2School participating sites and delivered to The Community Fellowship between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Volunteers will come to vehicles to collect them.

Special-needs students will register at the regular registrations tonight, but they will be able to pick up their supplies by appointment on a quiet day, Aug. 6. They will receive their appointment times at registration. The main pickup date will be Aug. 7.

In efforts to boost numbers, The Community Fellowship also will host an additional registration session Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Although the program is standardized, some sites are offering special components to it as well, he said. One group is doing a drive for the children of inmates at Greenrock Correctional Center. and a church in Danville has adopted a school or two.

The goal of Back2School, as an outreach shared by several churches, is to get people to “look at Jesus. Together we make a difference. We can serve more people together,” he said.