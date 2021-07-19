Back2School program looks to bump up lagging registrations

Registration for the Back2School school-readiness program is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday – and coordinators are hoping as many people as possible will go.
In its 15th year, Back2School supplies thousands of students with backpacks full of school supplies and new shoes while sharing the story of Jesus and of the founder of the free shoes program. Fifteen churches are involved this year, with this program initiated by The Community Fellowship and its pastor, Michael Harrison.
Each site has two registrations, which include measuring students for shoes. The supplies will be distributed on Aug. 7.
The first registration was on July 11, “and we are sorely, hugely, big-time behind” in numbers of students registered, Harrison said.
On last Saturday’s registration, “we were about half of what we normally get on a Saturday,” said Retha Mcguire, the Back2School coordinator for Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
“I think a lot of people aren’t really sure about what’s going to happen with school and COVID, and honestly, if a lot of people are like me, they don’t even realize it’s so close to getting started again,” said McGuire, who is a teacher in Pittsylvania County. “It seems like no time we’ve been out of school, and now we’re going back.”
After that first registration, Mount Vernon volunteers “called every applicant that applied last year that did not show up” to tell about tonight’s registration, she said.
The program plans to give out book bags full of school supplies plus shoes for 4,000 students, but “we are way lower for that” in terms of students already registered, Harrison said.
One reason, he said, was that “our schools were not diligent with [announcing] our first registration date,” he said. However, “there was a phone call last night [Sunday] to all parents of Henry County students. We’re hoping that will spur them.”
In 2019, the last normal year before the pandemic, 3,500 students were registered over 12 sites, he said.
Thirteen sites participated last year, registering 2,200 students.
Because of the pandemic, students “didn’t walk into a traditional site,” Harrison said. “Only one or two washed feet. Others did drive-in or drop-off. Most sites this year are back to the traditional come-in-the-building, hear the story, get their feet washed and get a backpack.”
The backpacks and most of the school supplies have been ordered already, he said. Shoes will be ordered after tonight’s registration, because they are ordered by size for each student registered.
The program has depended on receiving supplies donated through a box set up at Walmart in the past, he said, but this year “they have not allowed us to be there.”
Donations can be dropped off at any of the Back2School participating sites and delivered to The Community Fellowship between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Volunteers will come to vehicles to collect them.
Special-needs students will register at the regular registrations tonight, but they will be able to pick up their supplies by appointment on a quiet day, Aug. 6. They will receive their appointment times at registration. The main pickup date will be Aug. 7.
In efforts to boost numbers, The Community Fellowship also will host an additional registration session Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Although the program is standardized, some sites are offering special components to it as well, he said. One group is doing a drive for the children of inmates at Greenrock Correctional Center. and a church in Danville has adopted a school or two.
The goal of Back2School, as an outreach shared by several churches, is to get people to “look at Jesus. Together we make a difference. We can serve more people together,” he said.
“I think it’s a good church outreach to reach all these children,” McGuire said. “I’m sure we’ve got some that don’t really need it, but then we’ve got some that do really need it. For the ones that really need it, it’s a witness. We’re God’s hands and God’s feet – that’s how I look at it.”
Said Harrison: “It’s a blessing to be able to reach out and share resources, and we do this because we are called to make a difference in our community. Whomever shows up most in someone’s life wins the battle of influence. Why not be the positive people in the community winning that battle?”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com