Bassett art students in Vans finals; MCPS has NHS induction; PHCC opens summer program registration

Bassett art students in Vans finals
A team of Bassett High School art students is competing with 50 other groups in the Vans Custom Culture Top 50.
The group has the opportunity to win $50,000 for their school’s art program if they win the popular vote among the finalists.
Four finalist schools will earn a $15,000 grant, and all student artists will receive a pair of Vans shoes.
Bassett is one of only two schools from Virginia who have been chosen among the 50 finalists after an earlier culling of competitors.
Students in Mercedes Fleagle’s art class have worked during the pandemic to design shoes that meet the Custom Culture contest themes of Hometown Pride and Head in the Clouds, a release from the school district said.
Following their concept submissions, students learned they were in the top 250 in the nation and were sent five pairs of Vans with the task of creating two full pairs of shoes based on the contest themes.
Students Caroline Adkins and Lauren Carter said their class would use the grant to enhance the art experience by adding new equipment to their classroom as well as funding for student visits to galleries and artist in residence experiences.
Community members wishing to support BHS can go to https://customculture.vans.com/, select Bassett High School, and enter their email address to vote.
Votes can be submitted once per day per email address through DATE. Learn more by using the hashtag #VANSHSCustomCultureContest on social media.
Martinsville to have NHS induction
Five seniors and 23 juniors at Martinsville High School will be inducted into the National Honor Society during a virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.
The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the inductees and will be posted on Martinsville City Public Schools’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, the school district said in a release.
The ceremony also will feature four seniors inducted in 2020: Antwone Callendar, James Li, Ben Jarrett and Kellene Wotring.
They will welcome the inductees and discuss the principles of the society, which looks upon education as a combination of four tenants of life: character, scholarship, leadership, and service.
“We are happy and proud to celebrate this important event in the lives of these students,” MHS Principal Aji Dixon said in the release. “Their accomplishments and efforts have allowed them to be a member of such a prestigious organization.”
Members of the Class of 2021 being inducted are: Andrew Lawson Tainn Carter, Daniel Aaron Dalton, Mackenzie Wynne Edmonds, Trinity Ladae Gravely and Daphnie Nucum Lintag.
Members of the Class of 2022 being inducted are: William Tucker Lee Agee, Alexis Charisma Ashby, Madison Grace Baker, Savannah Arlene Brown, Nicholas Christian Buck, Joshua Euron Burgess, Dylan James Cochran, Symphanie Divine Collins, JaMere Eggleston Smith, Lorianna Simone Elliott, Assyria Reana Flowers, Michael Caleb Gilbert, Ja Mirah Unique Gravely, Ashton Blake Hairston, Lauren Elizabeth Hruza, Jovanny Yair Machuca Tiznado, Taiona Breasia Martin, Akayla Kiara Penn, Nytera Kelis Penn, Logan McLain Smith, Bryson Tyler Stokes, Sidney Tuyet Tran and Michael Bayse Walker.
PHCC registering for summer program
Patrick Henry Community College is registering students for its Summer Discovery Institute, an intensive college and career readiness camp designed specifically for high school students who will be advancing into Grades 9-12 next fall, to increase high school success and college admissions.
The institute combines hands-on career and college prep courses and field trips to visit college campuses and participate in volunteer and cultural enrichment experiences.
SDI will take place June 14 through July 23, from 8:50 a.m. until 2 p.m. Orientation for students will be held on June 10. Registration is free, however, space is limited.
College prep courses offered in previous years include: BioMed, Dance, Step, SAT Prep, Creative Writing, Photography, Criminal Justice, Geometry, Weightlifting, Cosmetology, Fashion Design, Medical Careers, Debate, Graphic Design, Basketball, College Admissions 101 and more.
This year’s camp offerings will be delivered in a hybrid format. Students will attend courses in-person at the college on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday then will attend virtually Tuesday and Thursday. Students also have the option to attend SDI all virtually.
Transportation to and from camp will be provided throughout the city and county. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily to students.
Applications and additional information for course registrations will be available at the information session or at https://form.jotform.com/211093653026146. For more information call: Call MHC After 3 at 276-656-5489 Opt. 1 or Opt. 3 or email mhcafter3-phcc@patrickhenry.edu Call Upward Bound at 276.656.5488 Opt. 1 or email upwardbound@patrickhenry.edu
Graduation plans
- Patrick Henry Community College will have its virtual graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. May 15, broadcast on PHCC’s Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
- Averett University in Danville will be in-person commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at the university’s Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 707 Mount Cross Road. U.S. Air Force Col. Kim N. Campbell, director of the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the United States Air Force Academy, will be the featured speaker.
Scholarship reminders
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at www.jtmm.org
- Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit
— STAFF REPORT