Bassett art students in Vans finals; MCPS has NHS induction; PHCC opens summer program registration

Bassett art students in Vans finals

A team of Bassett High School art students is competing with 50 other groups in the Vans Custom Culture Top 50.

The group has the opportunity to win $50,000 for their school’s art program if they win the popular vote among the finalists.

Four finalist schools will earn a $15,000 grant, and all student artists will receive a pair of Vans shoes.

Bassett is one of only two schools from Virginia who have been chosen among the 50 finalists after an earlier culling of competitors.

Students in Mercedes Fleagle’s art class have worked during the pandemic to design shoes that meet the Custom Culture contest themes of Hometown Pride and Head in the Clouds, a release from the school district said.

Following their concept submissions, students learned they were in the top 250 in the nation and were sent five pairs of Vans with the task of creating two full pairs of shoes based on the contest themes.

Students Caroline Adkins and Lauren Carter said their class would use the grant to enhance the art experience by adding new equipment to their classroom as well as funding for student visits to galleries and artist in residence experiences.