Bassett, Magna Vista to offer African-American history class this spring

Students at Magna Vista and Bassett high schools will have a new history elective option this spring: an African-American history class focusing on the question “What is Freedom?”
The class will “evaluate how African-Americans have shaped, contributed and been shaped by the institutions, policies, and laws established by federal, state and local governments,” Henry County Public Schools spokesperson Monica Hatchett wrote in an email.
The class is part of a pilot program by the Virginia Department of Education established after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam passed a resolution in August 2019 to create the Commission on African American History in Virginia, said Bassett High School teacher Kathryn Adkins, who will teach the class at her school.
Adkins said via email that the commission was charged with examining the teaching of African-American history in Virginia’s public schools.
To support Northam’s executive order, the VDOE worked with Virtual Virginia, WHRO Public Media and committees comprised of history and social science educators and historians to develop the course for high school students. The pilot program began earlier this year.
Adkins said a cohort of 20 history and social science educators in Virginia will teach the content, working together to develop resources and materials for future courses.
Adkins is in her third year teaching in Henry County Public Schools and has taught World History I at BHS. She has a bachelor's degree in history education with a minor in American studies from Elon University in North Carollina, with relevant coursework in African-American history. She is enrolled at the University of Virginia working towards her Master of Education in administration and supervision.
Adkins said the response to the class has been positive.
“Much of our history standards are white-washed, meaning they focus on the white experience at the expense of African-Americans and other minority groups,” Adkins said. “For many years our curriculums have emphasized whiteness, which has led to inaccurate depictions of American history.
"This course is an opportunity to expand students' understanding of their own histories and come to reckon with what they have previously been taught. As a community this course will be an important step toward putting the historical narrative of African-Americans at the forefront of our community conscience.
“I hope that through this course our students will come to understand the historical context of the racial tensions that are currently plaguing our nation and actively become agents of change for racial justice in our community.”
Ann Jewel Pickard will teach the class at Magna Vista. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from North Carolina A&T State University and a Master of Arts in executive leadership studies from Gardner-Webb University. She has taught World History I and II and 20th Century History classes at high schools in both North Carolina and Virginia high schools.
“I think that it is important to have a class on African-American history because it teaches us that African-American history is not just about slavery, but it is about how other African-American leaders have impacted our lives today and how it still continues to impact us as a nation,” Pickard said via email.
Hatchett said the major goals of the course to analyze the unique historical, cultural and social developments of African-Americans. There will also be an exploration into literary, scientific and artistic contributions. Civic engagement, as well as critical and creative thinking, reading, writing and oral presentation skills will be emphasized.
“By the end of the course, students should be able to identify and understand the African origins and developments of the Black experience in North America, analyze and understand how the institution of slavery in the United States from its colonial period through Reconstruction helped to shape beliefs about race and the supremacy of one race over another, and influenced America’s economy and politics,” Hatchett said.
The hope is students also will “be involved in working to make a difference in the civic life of the community and develop a combination of knowledge, skills, values, and motivation to make that difference,” Hatchett said.
“This will focus on promoting a quality of life in the community through both political and non-political processes.”
Any students interested in enrolling in the course for the spring can speak with counselors at the school to adjust their schedules.
“I am looking forward to exploring the untold and undertold historical narratives of the African-American community and sharing those with students,” Adkins said. “I am also looking forward to challenging our students to use their new-found knowledge to be racial justice agents of change for our community.”
Said Pickard: “I am most looking forward to sharing information about African-American leaders. I think that students need to know about leaders that have dedicated their lives so that we may have rights and equal opportunities in this country.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
