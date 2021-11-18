 Skip to main content
Bobby Scruggs Foundation endows scholarship at P&HCC
Bobby Scruggs Foundation endows scholarship at P&HCC

Scruggs and Childress

Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor accepts a check from former NASCAR driver Richard Childress, who was supporting the scholarship endowment with his own contribution.

 P&HCC

Scruggs award at P&HCC

A $25,000 donation in memory of Bobby Scruggs, a long-serving NASCAR official, will endow a scholarship at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Scruggs’ wife, Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor, presented the check to the college. The scholarship will cover $1,000 of tuition expenses for one student in P&HCC’s Racing College, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to have the Bobby Scruggs Memorial Scholarship endowed with this donation,” says Tiffani Underwood, the Executive Director of the P&HCC Foundation. “This endowment will ensure so many students will have access to education, something they may not be able to have without the support of people who believe in the power of education.

"We are extremely grateful to the Scruggs family and are excited to see all the success that students will have thanks to the scholarship that will make college attainable," Underwood said in the release.

The Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation has donated money for scholarships for over a decade, according to a press release. It has awarded more than 120 scholarships to students in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

