Boys and Girls Club has room for more members

The local Boys and Girls Club is on a roll, gaining an average of five new members every week, and still has room for more.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of America began in 1860 in Hartford, Connecticut as a means to provide children with a positive alternative to roaming the streets. With character development as a priority, the club focus is on improving child behavior and increasing personal expectations and goals.

Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty gave the Martinsville City School Board an update on her organization at a regular meeting Monday night.

"We are fortunate to have a Boys and Girls Club chapter in this community," said Petty. "We make sure the kids have the things that they need going into the Christmas break."

Petty said the club is paying special emphasis to cyber security.

"Kids had to have technology in their hands, and with limited supervision, it increases the things our kids were exposed to," Petty said. "They are knowledgeable in things they weren't before, and we are constantly reminding them how to be safe while they are on the internet."

Software helps to block harmful sites that would otherwise be exposed to children and devices available for use are also protected through various approved programs.

"We were awarded 200 laptops from Comcast and hotspots provided by U.S. Cellular," said Petty.

There are 260 children currently enrolled in the Blue Ridge chapter, and an average of five new members are added each week. However, numbers are still lagging from previous years.

"We were at 365 before the pandemic," Petty said.

The local chapter has received $692,000 this year, and $132,000 came from local funds.

"We received a $150,000 anonymous donation because of the great work we are doing," said Petty. "It's a value add to Martinsville and to Martinsville City Schools."

Petty said the funding allows her organization the resources to serve more children.

In other matters, the board:

Heard a report from members who attended the annual Virginia School Board Association conference in Williamsburg recently.

Heard an update on available scholarship programs available to graduating seniors from Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon.

Waived the community hours requirement for Martinsville High School students because of the limited availability caused by the pandemic.

Heard about the robotics teams earning top awards in state championships. The AntyBots, coached by Emily Harrell and Liz Lynch, received the Judge's Award and the To-Go Bots, coached by Erica Crockett and Ashley Taylor, placed first in robot design at the VA-DC First Lego League Championship at James Madison University earlier this month. Both teams are from Patrick Henry Elementary School.

Appointed Miyana Smith clerk and Janie Fulcher deputy clerk for the remainder of the school year. Janie Fulcher will remain with the school system but has decided to step down from her role as school board clerk after serving in that capacity for eight years. "I'll be helping the next generation," said Fulcher.

Concern by Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley about the 10% raise to school teachers over the next two years promised by Governor Ralph Northam. "It's one thing to give a raise and another to fully fund it," Talley said. "We don't want that to become an unfunded mandate."

Approved the following personnel changes:

Resignations: Cerita Saunders, Shaina Cook, Mary Martin and Gerald Rakes.

Appointments: Mary Patterson, media specialist, and Michelle Martin, custodian.

Substitutes: Danielle Hairston, Brie Thurman, Elijah Fulgham and Lashawna Gunn.

Coaching: Jonathan Haskew, varsity golf co-head coach; Karyna Jones, JV football cheerleading coach; Diantha Williamson, MMS football cheerleading co-sponsor; Morgan Belton, MMS football cheerleading co- sponsor; Diantha Williamson, MMS basketball cheerleading co-sponsor; Frederico Barrier, varsity wrestling head coach; Britney Porter, varsity flag team sponsor; Thomas Golding, varsity football assistant coach; Troy Dalton, MMS football assistant coach; Pamela Hairston; varsity cheerleading sponsor; Corey Barley, JV assistant football coach; William Freeland III, varsity boys swimming head coach.

The board was reminded of the following dates:

Dec. 17: end of the second nine weeks

Dec. 17: two-hour early dismissal

Dec. 20 - Jan. 2: winter break

Jan. 3-4: teacher professional day and staff development

Jan. 5: classes resume

Jan. 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. day- no school

Jan. 18: Governor's School meeting

Jan. 24: next regular school board meeting

Jan. 31: public hearing regarding FY23 school budget

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

