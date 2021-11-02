BRIEF: Martinsville School Board agenda

The Martinsville School Board will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.
On the agenda:
- Welcome of visitors
- Pledge of Allegiance and invocation
- Registered speakers to speak
- Sarah Short and Heidi Pinkston of the Piedmont Arts Association will provide the board with information
- Dr. Worrell, Dr. Vaughan and Felicia Preston will provide the board with the VASCD report
- Cindy Dutil will provide the board with information regarding the 30 pilot COVID testing for athletes
- Angilee Downing will provide the board with information regarding academic gaps and the workforce ready program
- The consent agenda will be presented for approval
- Recommendations for consideration by the VSBA will be presented to the board for approval
- Superintendent's reports
- Matters from the board
- Reminder of dates
- Unregistered citizens will be provided a time to speak