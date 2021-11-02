 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEF: Martinsville School Board agenda
0 comments

BRIEF: Martinsville School Board agenda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Martinsville School Board will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building.

On the agenda:

  • Welcome of visitors
  • Pledge of Allegiance and invocation
  • Registered speakers to speak
  • Sarah Short and Heidi Pinkston of the Piedmont Arts Association will provide the board with information
  • Dr. Worrell, Dr. Vaughan and Felicia Preston will provide the board with the VASCD report
  • Cindy Dutil will provide the board with information regarding the 30 pilot COVID testing for athletes
  • Angilee Downing will provide the board with information regarding academic gaps and the workforce ready program
  • The consent agenda will be presented for approval
  • Recommendations for consideration by the VSBA will be presented to the board for approval
  • Superintendent's reports
  • Matters from the board
  • Reminder of dates
  • Unregistered citizens will be provided a time to speak
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan girls, women desperate to get back to class

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert