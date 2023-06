P&HCC

Patrick & Henry Community College named the following students to the honors lists for their academic achievements during the spring 2023 semester. Students named to the honors list have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have completed a total of 30 or more credits, and took 12 or more credits during the spring semester.

Honor’s list:

Ararat: Joshua Dalton, Macy Hall and Nathan Large.

Axton: Alexis Tiznado, Amiya Dillard, Ashlynn Patten, Austin Wells, Carlee Ashworth, Chandler Norman, Hannah Moxley, Hannah Young, Kevin Tiznado Marmolejo, Kimbry’l Martin, Lakyn Cochran, Mario Garcia Ramirez, Noelia Valderrama, Oscar Rodriguez, Paula Painter, Stephanie Altamirano and Yulisa Salinas.

Bassett: Aleeyah Galloway, Alexis Lemons, Allison Kitzmiller, Bryan Martell-Rios, Camryn Martin, Daniel Marshall, David Craig, Elisha Helms, Emily Gilley, Eunela Manzano, Evan Parnell, Jalyssa Wagoner, Kaitlyn Hooper, Kayin Spencer, Logan Manley, Nicole Cockram, Nolan Poperowitz, Olivia Keaton, Sally Hafey, Samantha Shough, Savannah Gravely, Shawn Foley, Taylor Martin, Taylor Reed and Trinity Hylton.

Blairs: Mathew Hankins.

Boones Mill: Jennifer Arthur.

Chatham: Raekwon Giggetts and Sierra Knick.

Chesapeake: Aidan Cunningham and Kyle Hardy.

Chesterfield: Justin Houck.

Claudville: James Moody.

Collinsville: Carlos Neto, Clarence Linkous, Elizabeth Ferguson, Ethan Duke, Guilherme Ravaneda, Harriet Hayford, Hunter Goad, Jacob Gilbert, Lauren Carter, Luca Mattos Brandão, Lucas Epiphanio, Maggie Arnold, Perla Vasconcelos Martinez, Peyton Whitlow, Sara Wall, Sergio Traitel, Timothy Rakes and Trinity Gilbert.

Crozet: Andrew Barrese.

Danville: Amaliya Elmore, Isaiah Moore and Tallman McBride.

Dry Fork: Luke Gauldin.

Ferrum: Nathan Taylor.

Fieldale: Kasandra Shipton, Katie Fulcher and Matthew Hendrix.

Frisco, Texas: Luke Naranjo.

Henry: Hunter Koger.

Hurdle Mills, North Carolina: Bryson Pleasant.

Macae, Rio de Janeiro: Kaua Procknow.

Madison, North Carolina: Maegan Heath and Summer Anderson.

Martinsville: Abbygale Bender, Abigail Jimenez-Ramirez, Abigail Mosley, Alan Rodriguez Rosas, Alexis Ashby, Alfredo Santacruz, America Mendoza-Sanchez, Anaya Brown, Ariana Gravely, Blayne Lutz, Briana Tatum, Caitlin Kennedy, Caleb Jenkins, Carlyna Parks, Catherine Maxwell, Cesar Garcia, Chloe Wray, Claire Coleman, Colby Hairfield, Dakota Hairston, David Hernandez-Arteaga, David Root, Destiny Witcher, Dua Umar, Emma Bredamus, Eyad Mohamed, Gabriel Haley, Grace Gongora, Heaven Garten, Javarron Cox-Stockton, Jelani Chandler, Jennifer Ruiz, Joseph Nguyen, Justin Ford, Kaedon Byrd, Katherine Cecil, Katherine Hall, Kaylee Hall, Kaylee Hughes, Kinza Yasar, Kylan Roberts, Leia Richardson, Madison Barker, Madison Harbour, Madison Ross, Marco Angles-Ocana, Maria Jennings, Matterson Hunt, Matthew Evans, Matthew Gilbert, Megan Eanes, Melissa Preston, Nala Preston, Nathan Hopkins, Nathan Mason, Nayti Patel, Nicholas Bokman, Nicholas Carter, Omarion Hairston, Rachel Hairston, Rachel Perry, Ruben Duran, Sarah Loftin, Savannah Greer, Scott Harmon, Shania Adams, Tyrese Perkins, Wesley Mills, William Morrison, Zachary Palumbo and Zane Gardner.

Meadows of Dan: Diego Ojodeagua and Sabrina Rorrer.

Partlow: Breana Donnell.

Patrick Springs: Andrew Taylor, Aniya Penn, Annie Errichetti, Brook Parham, Codie Cassell, Conner Stanley, Kenneth Foltz and Odette Chavez.

Raleigh, North Carolina: Nathalia Nascimento and Vinicius Da Cruz.

Ridgeway: Amanda Jones, Austin Gammons, Avery Brown, Brittney Mitchell, Clarisa Tye, Danielle Edwards, Dayton Royster, Eric Lane, Ivanna Gutierrez, Jacob Conway, Jacob Kerrick, Jada Setliff, Jakob Foley, James Smith, Joanna Gutierrez, Jordan Caldwell-Mcghee, Joseph Fincher, Kylie Minter, McKenzie Vaught, Megan Vaughn, Olivia Jones, Rachel Gehrke, Summer Stone, Tanner Mintz, Thomas Powell and Zachary Jones.

Ringgold: Camie Hoskins.

Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro: João Machado.

Roanoke: Joshua Ball.

Spencer: Alexander Doyle, Caleb Murphy and Dante Carnes.

Stuart: Ashley Martin, Autumn Heath, Benjamin Collins, David Bryant, Dreama Foley, Gracen Edwards, Heather Edwards, Jadyn Pruitt, Julianna Overby, Madeline Heath, Marissa Brown, Martin Sawyers, Melissa Hazard, Pedro Joaquin-Ortega and Zachary Heath.

Tappahannock: Laken Tignor.

Trafford, Pennsylvania: Robert Lane.

Virginia Beach: Jordan Irizarry.

Wirtz: Brad Eubank.

Woolwine: Connie Belcher, Daniel Silva, Jacob Caine and Samantha Harris.

William & Mary

The College of William & Mary has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Students on the dean’s list earned a grade point average of 3.6 during the semester, take at least 12 credit hours and be seeking a full-time undergraduate degree.

Dean’s list:

From Collinsville: DiYana Hairston.

From Martinsville: Julianna Cox and Laura Painter.

From Ridgeway: Vicente Traynham.

Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry College has announced its dean’s list for spring 2023. Students on the dean’s list are full-time students who earned at least a 3.6 grade point average for the semester.

Dean’s list:

From Collinsville: Caitlin Barker, Madeline Bishop and William Clark.

From Ridgeway: Rachael Cardwell and Bailey Dalton.

From Martinsville: Maria Cheki and Tizianna Palumbo.

From Fieldale: Darrius Morrison.

From Henry: Grace Cook.

From Bassett: Adam Varner.

From Axton: Blake Wilson.

From Ferrum: Neil Fredericksen and Nell Fredericksen.

From Rocky Mount: Emily Greene, Nicholas Werger and Jonathan Werger.