Car wash for suicide awareness this Saturday

The youth group at First Baptist Church Bassett will hold a car wash on Saturday to serve two purposes.
All proceeds from the car wash will go to the Suicide Awareness Foundation, but the car wash will also be a memorial event for a member of the youth group who committed suicide in November.
Emily Essary, a 2020 Bassett High School graduate, came up with the idea for the car wash as a way to honor her best friend, who was a sophomore at Bassett at the time. Essary said she hopes the car wash can bring students in the area together.
"There's not too much in the community that supports suicide awareness, so it's just a good way to reach out to more people," Essary said. "I really hope it has a good outcome because she was really close to a lot of people in the community and I feel as though this is a good way to memorialize her."
Melody Craig, a youth leader at FBCB, said the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and tragedy has had an effect on the youth of Henry County, and she hopes Saturday's event can be part of the healing process.
"She meant so much to us as a youth group," Craig said. "Just the news of her death shocked all of us and I think it just shook our youth group to the core and challenged us in such a way. Sometime the warning signs are there, sometimes you just don't notice them and it just really brought a lot of awareness to us about what to look out for as a leadership team but also for them as peers.
"It's just raising awareness for them to not forget but also we not forget what her life meant and what we want to do from this point to honor her."
Each car wash will be $5, and Craig said those involved will be wearing suicide awareness shirts and giving out information that explain the warning signs.
The car wash will be from from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at FBCB.
