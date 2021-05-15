Car wash raises money, awareness in memory of Bassett High School student

The money raised will go to a suicide awareness foundation, Craig said this week.

“It means a lot. That’s something I want. I want something good to come out of losing my daughter,” Moorefield said. “I want no other family to have to suffer from this. This hurts. It’s bad. I would hate for anybody else to have to go through it, so it means a lot that we have so much support through the church, that we have so much support in the community. It means a lot that people want to help and they don’t want to see this happen. It means a lot that my little girl meant so much to so many people. That means a lot to me in several different ways.”

Moorefield said she hopes other youth in the area will see the turnout from Saturday’s event and know that there are always people who care, and they learn it will get better.

“When someone feels like they’re going to commit suicide they feel like nobody cares about them, and that is not true,” she said. “Although my daughter knew people cared about her, but somewhere she felt like nobody cared about her and look at all these people. Look at all this and all the people that she’s impacted. … I don’t think she had any idea what was going to happen.

“You see the amount of people who are coming together, and this one little person did all this.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

