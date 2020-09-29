Carlisle students make their own stylus pens to use on iPads

Fifth-grade students at Carlisle School used engineering skills used in the school’s STEAM program to construct stylus pens to use with their iPads.

“I like for students to know that they can do anything if they put their minds to it,” STEAM Coordinator Sherry Moschler said in a release. “Teaching them how to be resourceful and build things like this stylus shows students that just because something may be expensive, does not mean that it is out of their reach.”

The project uses inexpensive materials such as the casing of a ballpoint pen, a pipe cleaner, a cotton swab and aluminum foil. Additionally, a pair of scissors and a small amount of water is needed to complete the project.

David Good of Martinsville pointed out that the homemade stylus was more sustainable than store-bought versions. “It will save lots of money over time and will last you much longer than other devices would. You can have one pen that will last for a long time and only have to change out Q-tips (the cotton swab) every once in a while, as needed,” he said.