Check out the school-by-school test scores that show how pandemic led to decline in learning among students in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

Henry County Superintendent Sandy Strayer said that test scores aren’t the only measurement of how students are doing.

“While we know that SOL tests are an important marker for student progress, there are a number of indicators that we examine when considering student growth,” she said. “Our team will continue to encourage students to do their very best in all areas and on all assessments as we also focus on supporting their total well-being.”

She said Henry County students went through an expanded summer school program.

“We will continue differentiated instruction practices in our classrooms to ensure that students are able to master important foundational skills, expand after school tutoring opportunities for students and partner closely with families and childcare providers to encourage students to engage in reading and math skills daily in a variety of practical ways.”

Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley: “Martinsville City Public Schools SOL pass rate data is seeing similar declines as the entire state is seeing. Many conditions contributed to this related to the pandemic including fewer students participating in testing and the closure of schools.”

And he said the data points to one thing—the importance of the teacher.