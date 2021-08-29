Check out the school-by-school test scores that show how pandemic led to decline in learning among students in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

A dramatic decline in standardized test scores may show significant learning loss among students during a school year when they mostly learned remotely.
The results of Virginia’s 2020-2021 Standards of Learning tests, released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education, showed a stark statewide decline in math, science and reading scores that underlined the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pass rates in federally required SOLs are 69% for reading, 54% for mathematics and 59% for science, but accreditation was waived for all of Virginia’s public schools because of the pandemic’s continuing impact on students.
Reading test scores were down from 78% to 69%, math scores from 82% to 54% and science scores were down from 81% to 59%.
Across schools in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, with few exceptions every school declined in every measure. Math and science scores showed a dramatic decline, especially for the elementary schools.
SOL testing for the 2019-2020 school year was waived, but schools began testing again the following year in order to collect data to identify where the greatest amount of learning loss had occurred.
But not all students were tested. In a typical year, 99% of students throughout Virginia participated in the federally required tests, but because of the pandemic 80% took the science assessment, 79% took the math and 76% took the reading test.
Some students opted out of being tested without penalty and were designated as a “COVID refusal.”
But among those who did test the results across the district showed the decline was consistent, even if the the passing rates reduced sharply:
- Patrick County Public Schools fared the best, scoring a 77% passing rate in reading, but that was down from 85%. In math that number fell from 92% to 69% and in science the passing rate dropped from 83% to 64%.
- Henry County Public Schools fell from 75% to 69% in reading, 82% to 45% in math and 79% to 46% in science.
- Martinsville Public Schools had the poorest results of the three districts falling in reading from 67% to 53%, from 80% to 30% in math and 68% to 28% in science.
“I saw the SOL test pass rates and expected there was some fall off due to how we had to operate last year,” Patrick County Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. “In addition, we had to finish the 2019-2020 school year in a remote setting. This was not something that was surprising, however I am happy that the drop in scores was not as bad as one would have thought.”
Gilbert credited the Patrick County School District’s staff with maintaining the highest level of instruction the circumstances would provide.
“Now that we know the areas of unfinished learning, we will start addressing those areas with remediation,” he said.
Henry County Superintendent Sandy Strayer said that test scores aren’t the only measurement of how students are doing.
“While we know that SOL tests are an important marker for student progress, there are a number of indicators that we examine when considering student growth,” she said. “Our team will continue to encourage students to do their very best in all areas and on all assessments as we also focus on supporting their total well-being.”
She said Henry County students went through an expanded summer school program.
“We will continue differentiated instruction practices in our classrooms to ensure that students are able to master important foundational skills, expand after school tutoring opportunities for students and partner closely with families and childcare providers to encourage students to engage in reading and math skills daily in a variety of practical ways.”
Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley: “Martinsville City Public Schools SOL pass rate data is seeing similar declines as the entire state is seeing. Many conditions contributed to this related to the pandemic including fewer students participating in testing and the closure of schools.”
And he said the data points to one thing—the importance of the teacher.
“We will use this data as a baseline for our work going forward to close the learning gaps and get our students back on track in their learning and I know we have the staff, students and families to make this happen.”
The high schools
Of the four high schools in the region, Martinsville High School had the lowest reading passing rate but was the only high school of the four that managed to improve its score, from 63% to 71%.
The breakdown:
- Magna Vista scored highest in reading, with a score of 80%, which is nine percentage points lower than the previous test. Bassett High School fell from 84% to 78% and Patrick County from 80% to 76%.
- Patrick County led the high schools again in math, but falling from a 90% passing rate to 66%. Magna Vista dropped from 82% to 50%, Bassett declined from 82% to 45% and Martinsville fell from 85% to 32%.
- Patrick County also led high schools in science scores with a passing rate of 67%, down from 81%. Magna Vista fell from 86% to 59%, Bassett was down from 78% to 53%, and Martinsville dropped from 65% to 26%.
Middle schools
Laurel Park led the middle schools in the region in all three categories, holding its reading passing rate at 79%, despite Fieldale-Collinsville’s increasing its rate from 68% to 76%. Martinsville Middle fell from 72% to 58%.
The breakdown:
- Math scores dropped from 85% to 57% at Laurel Park, and Fieldale-Collinsville saw a decline from 78% to 39%. Martinsville Middle dropped to 33% from 79%.
- Science score losses were consistent among middle schools with Laurel Park falling from 76% to 43%, Martinsville Middle from 72% to 42% and Fieldale-Collinsville from 73% to 39%.
Elementary schools
But math and science scores among the 17 elementary schools in the region — nine each in Henry and Patrick counties and two in Martinsville — were particularly hard hit, with dramatic decreases in test results.
Patrick County’s elementary schools scored higher in math than their regional counterparts, but declines by school ranged from 15 percentage points to 22. In Henry County and Martinsville, the declines were even more startling, some schools’ scores declining by as much as 60 percentage points.
Stuart declined from 94% to 75%, Woolwine from 92% to 75%, Blue Ridge from 96% to 72%, Hardin Reynolds from 92% to 66%, Meadows of Dan from 96% to 65% and Patrick Springs from 89% to 57%.
In Henry County, Drewry Mason had the highest math score, 43%, but that was almost a 50 percent-point drop from 85% in prior testing.
Campbell Court dropped from 88% to 41%, and Stanleytown went from 87% to 40%. Meadow View and Mount Olivet both dropped from 82% to 39%. Axton Elementary fell from 78% to 38%, G.W. Carver from 84% to 37%, Rich Acres from 91% to 31% and Sanville from 82% to 23%.
Patrick Henry in Martinsville posted a math score of 26%, down from 82%, and Albert Harris scored the lowest among all elementary schools in the region, with 21%, a drop from 74%.
The declines were sometimes even steeper in science:
- No students at Patrick Springs Elementary were tested in science, but among those who did, Stuart Elementary in Patrick County had the highest passing rate at 76%, down from 91% followed by Meadows of Dan at 71%, a decline from 94%. Campbell Court in Henry County was next with a drop from 70% to 53% while the remaining elementary schools in Patrick County scored close with Woolwine down from 90% to 50%, Blue Ridge down from 97% to 47% and Hardin Reynolds dropping from 87% to 46%.
- In Henry County Meadow View and Mount Olivet were next with identical scores showing a decline from 80% to 43%. Next were Drewry Mason down from 70% to 27%, Stanleytown from 82% to 26%, G.W. Carver from 81% to 26% and Rich Acres from 95% to 24%.
- Patrick Henry in Martinsville scored 22%, down from 70% and ahead of Axton Elementary in Henry County with 21%, down from 70%.
- Sanville was at 13%, down from 69% and again Albert Harris had the lowest score in the region with 11%, down from 70%.
The declines were less dramatic in reading:
- In Patrick County, Stuart Elementary had the highest passing rate in reading, at 81% but down from 89%, followed closely by Meadows of Dan with 80%, down from 93%. Patrick Springs was next falling from 89% to 77% and matched by Blue Ridge also at 77% down from 86%. Hardin Reynolds dropped from 81% to 76%, followed by Woolwine declining from 86% to 71%.
- Henry County elementary schools trailed the elementary schools in Patrick County in reading with the highest passing rate going to Rich Acres with 65%, down from 82%, followed by Drewry Mason with a drop from 76% to 64% and matched by Stanleytown at 64%, down from 74%. Axton was next relatively unchanged from 63% to 61% followed by Campbell Court down 76% to 60%, G.W. Carver down 73% to 59%, and Meadow View and Mount Olivet, both dropping from 75% to 57%.
- Patrick Henry in Martinsville, with a decline from 72% to 45%, barely outscored Sanville in Henry County, dropping from 71% to 44% in reading. Albert Harris in Martinsville held the lowest reading score among elementary schools, falling from 56% to 33%.
Classroom important
“What matters now is where we go from here, and we will use the data from the SOL’s to identify the unique needs of every learner as our schools resume in-person instruction for all students,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a statement. “Virginia’s 2020-2021 SOL test scores tell us what we already knew—students need to be in the classroom without disruption to learn effectively.
“The connections, structures, and supports our school communities provide are irreplaceable, and many students did not have access to in-person instruction for the full academic year.”
An infusion of money to all school districts is anticipated to speed recovery efforts. In May, Governor Northam announced $62.7 million in Virginia LEARNS Education Recovery grants to help school divisions expand and implement targeted initiatives to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning.
The money may be used to implement strategies including increased in-person instruction, small-group learning, targeted remediation, extended instruction, strategic virtual learning and planning and implementing year-round or extended-year calendars.
“While the impact of the pandemic is clear, the SOL data from last year also highlights inequities between student groups,” Lane said. “VDOE remains resolute in its commitment to supporting educators to close these achievement gaps and help all students succeed in the classroom.”
Another $147 million from the federal American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund are required to be used by the commonwealth to support instructional recovery efforts. The funding includes $105 million to address unfinished learning, $21 million for after-school programs and $21 million for summer learning programs.
Said Lane: “We must now focus on unfinished learning and acceleration to mitigate the impact the pandemic has had on student results.”
School by school test results
|Unknown field 1
|Reading
|Unknown field 2
|Math
|Unknown field 3
|Science
|Unknown field 4
|School
|2019
|2021
|2019
|2021
|2019
|2021
|Bassett HS
|84
|78
|82
|45
|78
|53
|Magna Vista HS
|89
|80
|82
|50
|86
|59
|Martinsville HS
|63
|71
|85
|32
|65
|26
|Patrick Co. HS
|80
|76
|90
|66
|81
|67
|Fieldale-Collinsville MS
|68
|76
|78
|39
|73
|39
|Laurel Park MS
|79
|79
|85
|57
|76
|43
|Martinsville MS
|72
|58
|79
|33
|72
|42
|Blue Ridge
|86
|77
|96
|72
|97
|47
|Hardin Reynolds Elem.
|81
|76
|92
|66
|87
|46
|Meadows of Dan Elem.
|93
|80
|96
|65
|94
|71
|Patrick Springs Elem.
|89
|77
|89
|57
|N/A
|N/A
|Stuart Elementary
|89
|81
|94
|75
|91
|76
|Woolwine Elem.
|86
|71
|92
|75
|90
|50
|Axton Elem.
|63
|61
|78
|38
|70
|21
|Campbell Court Elem.
|76
|60
|88
|41
|N/A
|N/A
|Carver Elem.
|73
|59
|84
|37
|81
|26
|Drewry Mason Elem.
|76
|64
|85
|43
|70
|27
|Meadow View Elem.
|75
|57
|82
|39
|80
|43
|Mount Olivet Elem.
|75
|57
|82
|39
|80
|43
|Rich Acres Elem.
|82
|65
|91
|31
|95
|24
|Sanville Elem.
|71
|44
|82
|23
|69
|13
|Stanleytown Elem.
|74
|64
|87
|40
|82
|26
|Albert Harris Elem.
|56
|33
|74
|21
|70
|11
|Patrick Henry Elem.
|72
|45
|82
|26
|70
|22
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.
