City council pulls out of joint meeting with school board

Filling jobs is a problem for employers across the country and the Martinsville School System is not immune.

"We have a teacher shortage that won't wait," said Talley. However, quite a few students have come back to Martinsville to teach.

The education a student of Martinsville City Schools gets measures up with educational opportunities elsewhere as proven by the acceptance of Martinsville graduates at colleges, universities or select trade schools.

"Our students have a myriad of possibilities of things they can do and places they can go," Talley said. "I know President Biden has a plan for at least junior college and community college to be free for every student."

For educators, plans for the Martinsville School System encourages professional growth.

"We have tons of professional development opportunities and I can't tell you the value of that," said Talley. "We have teachers here and once they complete three to five years here they can teach anywhere."

Back in school

Talley said the state has made it clear that COVID-19 is not going to close schools this year, but that means it is inevitable that some students will get sick and others will be quarantined.