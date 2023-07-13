The Martinsville City Public Schools board named Yvonne Givens as chair and Michael Williamson as vice chair after three new members were appointed.

At the June 29 Martinsville City Council meeting, council appointed Cody Williams, Heather Blankenbaker and Nekia Blackwell to the school board.

Williams to fill the position of Jim Woods whose term will end on June 30, 2024, and Blankenbaker and Blackwell to replace former board chair Donna Dillard and board member Tony Jones with terms ending on June 30, 2026.

With the removal of two active members, one of which was the chair, the board held its organizational meeting and appointed former vice chair Givens to chair of the board and Williamson as vice chair.

“This is my first year on the school board but not my first year to Martinsville city schools. I’ve had students in the schools for a very long time,” Blankenbaker said. She has children going into 12th, 10th, eighth and third grades in the upcoming school year.

“I’ve been involved for a really long time,” Blankenbaker added. “I feel very honored and blessed that I was asked to interview … and that I was appointed … I look forward to working with everybody.”

Blackwell has two sons who have gone through the city school system, having just graduated from Martinsville High School last year.

“I am glad to have been given this opportunity and I look forward to working with everybody as well,” Blackwell said.

Williams has four children in the school system — one in kindergarten, one in middle school and two in high school.

“I’m glad to serve,” Williams said.

Also in the organizational board meeting, Superintendent Zeb Talley recommended Yani Smith for another term as board clerk and Madison Maverick as deputy board clerk. Both were approved by the school board unanimously.

The board also designated its new meeting time as 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the central school board office at 746 Indian Trail.

“We are looking forward to a great school year,” Givens said. “I’m sure the teachers are getting a much needed break and we appreciate all they did, all they’re doing.”

Martinsville teachers will return to work onJuly 31 and students will return for the 2023-24 school year Aug. 14.