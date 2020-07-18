COLLEGE BRIEFS: Carlisle School names valedictorian, salutatorian; Martinsville soldier graduates War College

Carlisle School, which held its virtual graduation on Friday night, earlier named Lynden Gilstrap of Danville as valedictorian and Margaret Wright of Eden, N.C., as salutatorian for its senior class of 2020.
Gilstrap is the daughter of John Gilstrap and Sandra Chinn-Gilstrap of Danville. She will attend the University of Virginia this fall to major in biology. She was named an AP Scholar and inducted into the National Honor Society. She was also a star athlete.
Wright is the daughter of Kenan and Molly Wright of Eden. She will attend UNC-Chapel Hill. Her major is currently undecided, but she hopes to minor in anthropology. She was named an AP Scholar and also inducted into the National Honor Society and active in student government.
Collaboratively, the 28 seniors in Carlisle School's Class of 2020 received 96 acceptances into 45 different colleges and earned more than $5.1 million in merit-based college scholarships.
Martinsville soldier graduates War College
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Toy R. Frasier Jr. of Martinsville will graduate Friday from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pa., with a master's degree in strategic studies.
Frasier graduated from Virginia State University in 1995 and is stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix in Lakehurst, N.J., where he is the executive officer for the Mission Command Support Brigade.
The U.S. Army War College’s 2-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.
PHCC registration starts this week
Patrick Henry Community College has developed a coronavirus-fighting solution for student registration, which will be this week.
In addition to creating a large space to accommodate 6-foot separation for students, the school has installed shields and hand sanitizer at advising stations and will provide each student with a pen and a mask if needed.
Both new and returning students were required to register for their advising sessions, with six available appointments at each 30-minute interval throughout the day.
Those sessions are:
- Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register, students can go to www.patrickhenry.edu/register or call 276-656-5482.
Student news
- Peter Scott Ullstein of Martinsville was awarded a BS in Forestry at the University of the South’s 2020 commencement ceremonies. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hans Ullstein of Martinsville. The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church and located between Nashville and Chattanooga.
- Allison Carroll, a liberal arts major from Martinsville, has been named to the dean’s list for spring semester at Des Moines Area Community College. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average.
