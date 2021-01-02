COLLEGE BRIEFS :PHCC awarded $20K for scholarships; Piedmont Arts scholarships open for applicants

Howmet Aerospace Foundation, which has a facility in Martinsville, awarded $20,000 to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation to establish several scholarships for students in Industrial Electronics Technology programs.

Students in these programs could receive $1,000 to cover classes as early as January 2021 and, if they maintain eligibility, could receive another $1,000 in the fall. Depending on the number of students who are eligible to receive funding both semesters, the college said in a release that it anticipates awarding the scholarship to between 10 and 20 students.

Spring semester classes begin Thursday is going on right now and classes begin, so students interested should register as soon as possible at advising@patrickhenry.edu and to inquire about the scholarship contact lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu. The funds will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis with a priority given to under-represented demographics.