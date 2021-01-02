COLLEGE BRIEFS :PHCC awarded $20K for scholarships; Piedmont Arts scholarships open for applicants

Howmet Aerospace Foundation, which has a facility in Martinsville, awarded $20,000 to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation to establish several scholarships for students in Industrial Electronics Technology programs.
Students in these programs could receive $1,000 to cover classes as early as January 2021 and, if they maintain eligibility, could receive another $1,000 in the fall. Depending on the number of students who are eligible to receive funding both semesters, the college said in a release that it anticipates awarding the scholarship to between 10 and 20 students.
Spring semester classes begin Thursday is going on right now and classes begin, so students interested should register as soon as possible at advising@patrickhenry.edu and to inquire about the scholarship contact lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu. The funds will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis with a priority given to under-represented demographics.
“We recognize the important role that Patrick Henry Community College plays in training our community’s future workforce,” Jeremy Belloir, plant manager of Howmet Aerospace Martinsville Operations, said in a release announcing the program. “This is why we are supporting the college with this grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation. We as a local business must collaborate with our STEM education institutions to create the development opportunities that are so critical to the success of our entire community.”
Howmet produces titanium-forged products for aerospace applications.
PHCC develops community programs
Brenell Thomas, Patrick Henry Community College’s coordinator of training and professional development, earlier this year met virtually in roundtable discussions with industry representatives and helped create a plan for courses at PHCC to meet gaps identified by those businesses.
PHCC has partnered with the Economic Development Center, the Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce, administrators of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Business Services area of West Piedmont Workforce Development Board to develop what PHCC is calling the My TIME Workshop series.
My TIME, which stands for My Time Invested Mastering Excellence, each month will offer a new insight for effective leadership, such as coaching, communication, emotional intelligence and diversity. Participants can choose which months to participate or can enroll in the entire series to get a 10% discount.
First up will be Implicit Bias Training, which will be offered via Zoom at 11 a.m. Thursday. The second workshop addressing micro aggression, also will be via Zoom at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21. Both programs will be free, based on a partnership with the University of Virginia Cancer Center.
PHCC also is offering several courses to address skills related to business, such as communication, customer service and Microsoft Office proficiency, and specific skills for thriving in a virtual world.
Most of the courses will be offered either fully online or through a hybrid model (partly online, partly in-person) to adhere to the safety standards provided by local and national health officials.
To see all the courses offered this spring go to ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
Piedmont Arts scholarships
Piedmont Arts is accepting applications for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, which provide funds for students from Martinsville or Henry County to pursue degrees in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.
The Hufford Scholarship of up to $1,000 is available to graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in the visual or performing arts.
The Work Scholarship of up to $2,500 is available to rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution.
Applicants for both scholarships are required to attend a personal interview and audition with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. May 3 and are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab. For questions, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.