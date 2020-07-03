COLLEGE BRIEFS: PHCC sets advising system, schedule; area students honored

Patrick Henry Community College has developed a new solution for what typically are the face-to-face advising and lines of student registration.
PHCC’s “Safe Welcome Back” selected a large space to allow advising stations to be spread and to accommodate 6-feet separation for students, the school said in a release. And the school will install shields and hand sanitizer at advising stations and provide each student with their own pen and a mask if needed one.
But students also must register for their advising sessions, with six available appointments at each 30-minute interval throughout the day.
Those sessions have been scheduled for
- July 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 29, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register, students can go to www.patrickhenry.edu/register or call 276-656-5482.
These advising days are open to both new and current students.
This fall, PHCC will offer a variety of classes online and in-person. Safety measures will be deployed across campus to ensure that in-person classes are offered in the safest manner possible.
2 earn degrees from Hollins
Two area students earned degrees this spring from Hollins University in Roanoke.
Kevin Hobert Cox from Stuart received the Master of Liberal Arts degree in leadership.
Samantha Leigh Evans from Fieldale has received the Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy. She graduated cum laude.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university that undergraduate degrees programs for women and selected graduate programs for men and women.
Dean’s list students
Two students from the area made the dean’s list for spring semester at Bridgewater College. That means they attained a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher:
- Madison N. Haynes, a senior from Bassett majoring in health and physical education.
- Cara E. Helbert, a junior from Bassett majoring in biology and nutritional science.
