You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BRIEFS: PHCC's expanded advising continues
0 comments
editor's pick
COLLEGE BRIEFS

COLLEGE BRIEFS: PHCC's expanded advising continues

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Patrick Henry Community College has established a new rotation of advising dates to build on the well more than 100 incoming students who have gone through face-to-face advising under what the school described as strenuous safety precautions.

General advising for all new and returning students resumed Wednesday and will continue at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Aug. 13; at 1-4 p.m., Aug. 17; and at 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Aug. 18-20.

PHCC also announced it is expanding its advising opportunities and targeting specific groups.

Dual-enrollment students will have in-person advising opportunities at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. under this schedule:

  • Thursday: ACE and Governor’s School
  • Monday: Martinsville High School dual enrollment
  • Tuesday: Bassett High School dual enrollment
  • Next Wednesday: Magna Vista High School dual enrollment
  • Aug 13: Any dual enrollment student

Except for the Patrick County advising day, all in-person advising will take place in PHCC’s Stone Hall Gym.

Please note:

Students must make an appointment by visiting www.patrickhenry.edu/register.

New students should apply to the college before scheduling an appointment. The application for admissions can be found at www.patrickhenry.edu/admissions.

There also are virtual advising opportunities by appointment. Call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.

By Saturday students will need to pay for their classes or have financial aid in place on the day they enroll.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News