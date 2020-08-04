COLLEGE BRIEFS: PHCC's expanded advising continues

Patrick Henry Community College has established a new rotation of advising dates to build on the well more than 100 incoming students who have gone through face-to-face advising under what the school described as strenuous safety precautions.
General advising for all new and returning students resumed Wednesday and will continue at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Aug. 13; at 1-4 p.m., Aug. 17; and at 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Aug. 18-20.
PHCC also announced it is expanding its advising opportunities and targeting specific groups.
Dual-enrollment students will have in-person advising opportunities at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. under this schedule:
- Thursday: ACE and Governor’s School
- Monday: Martinsville High School dual enrollment
- Tuesday: Bassett High School dual enrollment
- Next Wednesday: Magna Vista High School dual enrollment
- Aug 13: Any dual enrollment student
Except for the Patrick County advising day, all in-person advising will take place in PHCC’s Stone Hall Gym.
Please note:
Students must make an appointment by visiting www.patrickhenry.edu/register.
New students should apply to the college before scheduling an appointment. The application for admissions can be found at www.patrickhenry.edu/admissions.
There also are virtual advising opportunities by appointment. Call 276-656-5482 or email advising@patrickhenry.edu.
By Saturday students will need to pay for their classes or have financial aid in place on the day they enroll.
