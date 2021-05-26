College-prep, leadership program returns to PHCC; MCPS honors students; Clark speaks at Carlisle

“We are extremely proud of the tenacity, dedication, and hard work of our students,” Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said in a release about the awards. “They have overcome obstacles despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and we look forward to reading and learning about their future successes.”

MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley: “They have exemplified the ability to achieve while utilizing academic flexibility and perseverance. I am confident that our students on this Superintendent’s List will make valuable contributions to future intellectual activities.”

Clark to speak at Carlisle

Author and retired judge Martin Clark will serve as the keynote speaker at Carlisle’s commencement ceremony, which is at 6 p.m. Firday. The event will be live-streamed on the school’s website for those not able to attend in person.

Clark retired as a circuit court judge from Patrick County and an acclaimed novelist whose most recent work is “The Substitution Order.”

Clark is a cum laude graduate of Davidson College and attended law school at the University of Virginia. When he was appointed to the bench in 1992 at age 32. He has won several honors for his judicial work.