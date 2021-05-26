College-prep, leadership program returns to PHCC; MCPS honors students; Clark speaks at Carlisle

College-prep, leadership camp returns to PHCC
The Summer Discovery Institute, a free college-prep and leadership camp for area high school students rising freshmen through seniors, returns this summer at Patrick Henry Community College.
The camp runs at 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays, June 14 through July 23, and is made possible through a partnership among Patrick Henry Community College, MHC After 3, Talent Search, Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math & Science programs.
The institute combines hands-on leadership, career and college prep courses Monday through Thursday in virtual or hybrid formats. On Friday, students can attend field trips to visit college campuses and participate in volunteer and cultural enrichment experiences. Eligible students will be invited to attend overnight trips to explore college campuses and enjoy cultural enrichment experiences.
Rising seniors may also take classes on completing college applications, admissions and scholarship essays, resumes, and SAT/ACT preparation. Through these courses, seniors will craft a personalized plan to navigate the admission process for the college of their choice.
All camp activities and trips are offered at no cost to families. Transportation to and from camp will be provided throughout Martinsville and Henry County. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily to students.
Camp orientation for students will be at 9-11 a.m. June 10 at PHCC’s main campus. Applications and additional information are available at https://form.jotform.com/211093653026146. For more information, call 276-656-5489 Opt. 1 or Opt. 3 or email mhcafter3-phcc@patrickhenry.edu or call 276-656-5488 Opt. 1 or email upwardbound@patrickhenry.edu.
The Summer Discovery Institute is provided through a partnership of programs that are generously funded by 21st Century Community Learning Centers in the amount of $692,143 for MHC After 3 and the United States Department of Education in the amounts of $277,375 for Talent Search, $312,480 for Upward Bound and $312,480 for Upward Bound Math and Science.
MCPS honors 4.0 students
Martinsville High School had its Superintendent’s Breakfast recently to recognize and celebrate the academic achievement of seniors who made Superintendent’s List, which requires a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0 or better and to be enrolled in at least one honor’s class.
Those students were Eduardo Betanzo, Julianna Cox, Mackenzie Edmonds, Benjamin Jarrett, James Li, Jazmyne Penn, Ethan Thomas and Kellene Wotring.
“We are extremely proud of the tenacity, dedication, and hard work of our students,” Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said in a release about the awards. “They have overcome obstacles despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and we look forward to reading and learning about their future successes.”
MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley: “They have exemplified the ability to achieve while utilizing academic flexibility and perseverance. I am confident that our students on this Superintendent’s List will make valuable contributions to future intellectual activities.”
Clark to speak at Carlisle
Author and retired judge Martin Clark will serve as the keynote speaker at Carlisle’s commencement ceremony, which is at 6 p.m. Firday. The event will be live-streamed on the school’s website for those not able to attend in person.
Clark retired as a circuit court judge from Patrick County and an acclaimed novelist whose most recent work is “The Substitution Order.”
Clark is a cum laude graduate of Davidson College and attended law school at the University of Virginia. When he was appointed to the bench in 1992 at age 32. He has won several honors for his judicial work.
He and his wife, Deana, a photographer, live on a farm with dogs, cats, chickens, guinea fowl and three donkeys.
The ceremony will celebrate 21 seniors who have received 80 admissions at more than 52 colleges and have earned more than $3.2 million in merit-based scholarships, the school said in a release.
Talley presented leadership award
Zebedee Talley Jr., superintendent of Martinsville City Schools, has been awarded a plaque on behalf of the AVID Center Executive Leadership Team for his leadership and contributions to students and the community, MCPS announced in a release. Talley serves as secretary-treasurer of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and as vice-chair of Region 06 Superintendents.
He has been a teacher, coach, vice principal and principal in the Martinsville City Public Schools system before becoming superintendent. He has won numerous community honors and serves on several community boards. He also has been pastor of the United Holiness Worship Center Church in Pelham, N.C.
Talley is a 1974 graduate of George Washington High School in Danville and has a bachelor’s degree in history and social science from Elon University. He received his Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University in 1994 and his doctoral in education leadership from Virginia Tech University.
Scholarship reminders
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at www.jtmm.org
Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit
