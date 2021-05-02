Community college students face food, housing shortages; graduation events scheduled

A study released by Virginia’s Community Colleges show students at schools such as Patrick Henry Community College who already were dealing with food insecurity were affected adversely by disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

#RealCollege Survey of students at all 23 colleges across the state revealed that:

32% reported food insecurity in the previous 30 days, meaning they were sometimes unsure where their next meal was coming from.

42% reported housing insecurity in the previous 12 months, and 10% had experienced homelessness in that period.

The #RealCollege Survey, conducted last fall by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University, was made available to more than 122,900 students and taken by 10,671 of them, yielding an estimated response rate of 9%.

“Even before COVID-19, we knew many of our students had to overcome non-academic barriers to their success,” VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois said a release about the data. “Now we have statewide numbers for the first time that show the extent of food and housing insecurity facing our students. The numbers are sobering, but it’s important that we have a realistic picture of the challenges that students face, so we can try to help wherever and whenever we can.”