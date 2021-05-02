Community college students face food, housing shortages; graduation events scheduled

A study released by Virginia’s Community Colleges show students at schools such as Patrick Henry Community College who already were dealing with food insecurity were affected adversely by disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
#RealCollege Survey of students at all 23 colleges across the state revealed that:
- 32% reported food insecurity in the previous 30 days, meaning they were sometimes unsure where their next meal was coming from.
- 42% reported housing insecurity in the previous 12 months, and 10% had experienced homelessness in that period.
The #RealCollege Survey, conducted last fall by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University, was made available to more than 122,900 students and taken by 10,671 of them, yielding an estimated response rate of 9%.
“Even before COVID-19, we knew many of our students had to overcome non-academic barriers to their success,” VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois said a release about the data. “Now we have statewide numbers for the first time that show the extent of food and housing insecurity facing our students. The numbers are sobering, but it’s important that we have a realistic picture of the challenges that students face, so we can try to help wherever and whenever we can.”
During the past 18 months, with financial support from grants from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, food pantries and other emergency food operations have been established or expanded at community colleges.
Ferrum adds law path
Ferrum College and Appalachian School of Law have entered into an agreement to provide Ferrum students with an accelerated pathway to law school.
The program, known as a 3-plus-3 Dual Degree Agreement, will allow students to enroll at ASL after three years as an undergraduate at Ferrum, where students will receive their baccalaureate degree after completing their first year of law school at ASL and will then receive a law degree two years later.
Admission to ASL is guaranteed for Ferrum students as long as they are on track to receive their bachelor’s degree by the end of the semester after application to ASL, maintain a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade-point average and earn an LSAT score of at least 150.
Graduation plans
- Patrick Henry Community College will have its virtual graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. May 15, broadcast on PHCC’s Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
- Averett University in Danville will be in-person commencement at 10 a.m. May 8 at the university’s Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 707 Mount Cross Road. U.S. Air Force Col. Kim N. Campbell, director of the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the United States Air Force Academy, will be the featured speaker.
Scholarship reminders
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship at Piedmont Arts. Those forms are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org
- , under the Education tab.
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust announced that nontraditional students can apply by June 1 for scholarships. These are open to nontraditional students who reside in Martinsville and Henry County and other counties in Southside Virginia and North Carolina. Applications and instructions are available at
- .
Sept. 1 is the deadline to enter the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives essay contest for schoolchildren of electric cooperative members. Entries must be submitted to vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers. No mail-ins will be accepted. There are cash prizes in two grade groupings. For rules and requirements visit vmdaec.com/powerfulcareers
- .
