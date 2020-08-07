You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 forces Patrick County Schools to start classes all virtually
BACK TO SCHOOL 2020

COVID-19 forces Patrick County Schools to start classes all virtually

patrick county school board

The Patrick County school board held an emergency called meeting at 11 a.m. Friday in the library of Patrick County High School to talk about how to begin the school year now that several staff members have been diagnosed and quarantined with the coronavirus.

 SCREENSHOT

The first three weeks of school in Patrick County will be all internet-based.

That decision was made Friday during an emergency called meeting of the Patrick County School Board, which voted, 3-2, to start school virtually for the first three weeks.

The first day of school will remain Tuesday. All instruction will be virtual until Aug. 27, at which point the board would reconvene for another vote.

Discussion about how to start the school year lasted for more than an hour and a half before the vote was taken. The 11 a.m. meeting was in the library of Patrick County High School and broadcast over Facebook Live. About 360 people were noted as having watched it at any given time.

Superintendent Dean Gilbert had recommended a virtual start because, among other reasons, it looks like the schools may not have enough staff to open because of coronavirus quarantines.

Twelve Patrick County Public Schools staff members are on 14-day quarantine, most because of exposure to someone who had tested positive to the coronavirus, Gilbert and a woman in the library but off screen said. Four members of the "schools community" have tested positive for COVID-19, Gilbert has announced.

Some students also are on quarantine, it was noted.

Some people said that as soon as the dozen people’s quarantine ended the school year would be able to continue as planned, with in-person instruction unfettered, but Gilbert pointed out that at any time, more people could face quarantine or any of those in quarantine may end up sick and have to be out for longer.

Patrick County Schools do not have enough substitute teachers normally, he said, and even fewer are available this year during the pandemic.

Gilbert said last week a school building had to close because of the coronavirus. He did not say which building it was.

“If we bring students in, it’s very possible we would go a week or two and have an outbreak, and go back to virtual … until everything can be traced, everything can be sanitized, then open back up,” and the process would be repeated over and over, Gilbert said.

When a building has been exposed to the coronavirus, it has to be closed for two to five days, he said: “Let the building sit for 24 hours, then go in and clean it all. After that” the building can be opened back up, but that doesn’t necessarily mean students could come back right away.

He defined exposure as being within 6 feet of someone who tested positive with the coronavirus for 15 consecutive minutes or longer.

“Teachers are stressed out because they don’t have enough time to prepare class for virtual learning,” a woman in the audience who did not identify herself said.

A woman in the audience who did not identify herself said that all teachers have had training in Google Classroom and “were supposed to do Canvas lessons.” Canvas is an online learning program being used by school systems, including Henry County Public Schools.

Some people argued for delaying the date when students would return to school.

A delayed start in instruction would not be possible, Gilbert said, because of the numbers of days the staff work contractually. “No question is simple … everything is interconnected,” he said.

“Given the fact that we were closed in the spring … we need to try to get 180 days in this year,” he said.

Gilbert suggested offering summer school in 2021 to help “close the learning gap” for students. The last time Patrick County offered summer school was 2015 or 2016.

Bus drivers could deliver meals to students, Gilbert said.

As the meeting went on, people watching it made comments on Facebook.

“Please don’t delay the start. The virus will still be here in 1 month, but kids will be further behind & have to make that time up,” wrote Donna Hall in a comment that received several reactions. “Starting virtual would be better than nothing for 1 month.”

Several commented on the low rate of connectivity to the internet in Patrick County.

“How are kids going to get to the hot spots when parents have to work????” wrote Lisa Anne Williams Goins.

“Exactly,” Mary Anne Hopkins replied.

“I just want to say thank you guys for working so hard. I know all of the teachers/staff/parents/students are stressed. We are all doing the best we can with this & making the best choices we can,” wrote Crystal Roman.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity
Education

Back-to-school shopping: Advice about technology is a commodity

The climate for back-to-school shopping has changed this year with the virtual learning that emerged when the coronavirus pandemic began last spring becoming the backbone for lessons that will resume next week.

Henry County and Martinsville schools open Monday with all virtual learning as Phase 1 of their reopening plans, and Patrick County Schools are scheduled to resume Tuesday with a hybrid AABB day plan that puts students in the classroom two days a week. That could be adjusted in a review after Labor Day.

Despite the uncertainly many parents face with plans that have changed shortly after they’re announced, parents are still shopping for educational items they deem essential.

Besides, whether students home school, choose a remote learning option or join a classroom setting, they still will need supplies.

Larger retailers such as Walmart, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Roses sell plenty of notebooks, pencils, scissors and others traditional school supplies -- and masks, of course -- but many parents seek a personalized experience when shopping for a new piece of technology.

But even that landscape has changed because big-box retailer Office Max is closing its store at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard. An employee at the store who would not provide his name said the store is having a merchandise liquidation and expects to be closed by the end of the month.

The employee noted that the store wasn’t closing because of the pandemic but rather a corporate realignment.

But he said the store wasn’t receiving new back-to-school items as in prior years but had some educational supplies left on the sales floor.

But it’s a different story at Martinsville Electronics, located at 1104 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, where parents are going for help with their electronics, whether they purchase or not.

In Henry County, all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be issued a device to support learning at school and virtually. Martinsville City Public Schools will supply technology to all remote learners.

Patrick County Public Schools students will be equipped with an iPad through third grade or Chromebook for grades four and up.

“Some of the things that most of the parents and the educational system are purchasing from us are the iPads, the cameras for the Zoom, tablets and stuff like that,” said Walter Hairston, information technology technician at the store.

Hairston said because students aren’t forced to supply their own devices, many parents have opted to use the technology the school provides, rather than purchase a personal device that they may keep once the school year ends.

“I think they’re basically going with what the school recommends, as far as what the teachers are going to be required to teach the kids on, so they all have a familiarity of what the technology is,” he said.

But some are choosing to purchase an additional device that their children could use for things outside of schoolwork.

“They still advise us in advance of what they want,” Hairston said. “Then because we deal with some Mac products, Apple products, we have to make sure that we’re getting what they want as far as the components and specs.”

He said rather than waiting until a week or two before school to get started, many parents stocked up on the technology gear sooner than normal.

“Actually, they’ve started a little earlier. We started as soon as the pandemic hit. Probably around June or July, we started seeing parents, and really the school system as a whole, started coming to us,” Hairston said. “They were trying to get cameras, things like that.

“Parents were wanting more information about what Zoom was. We were giving out a lot of information on that. We were trying to get stock in, as far as what they were required to use for the schools.”

He said his employees explain to parents how Zoom works or how the technology works, which helps get them into the store to shop. And the store becomes an educational outlet.

“We offer some tutoring if they are not understanding how the software works or how the cameras for Zoom work,” Hairston said. “We try to be a hands-on type of business. We’re part of the community, so we have an invested interest in the community.

“Everybody’s just like family, so we try to make sure we help out.”

